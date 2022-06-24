SCOTUS Overturns Roe v. Wade

In a 6-3 decision handed down this morning, the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the 1973 ruling that established abortion as a constitutional right, and now the individual states have the authority to mandate access to reproductive care for millions of people across the nation who can get pregnant.

In North Carolina, abortion remains legal—for now. A few weeks ago, when a draft of the SCOTUS ruling was leaked, the INDY reported on the outlook for abortion in North Carolina. We wrote about a future that remains far from clear. We compiled a list of places where residents can donate money, volunteer, receive financial support, or otherwise support abortion access and we compiled a list (and a map) of where abortion services are available across the state. The Assembly reported this week that, as long as abortion remains legal here, North Carolina could become a destination for some 70,000 patients traveling from across the South to seek abortions as bans and severe limitations go into effect.

As much as it is painful to tell people whose rights could be stripped away that their only recourse is to vote in the mid-term elections for candidates for the state House and Senate who support abortion rights and access, that is the reality that we're facing. A Republican supermajority in the General Assembly will guarantee some sort of dramatic curtailment of abortion rights in North Carolina; Republicans will pass that bill, and Gov. Roy Cooper, who is term-limited and leaves office in 2024, will veto it—and if Republicans flip two seats in the state Senate and three in the House in the upcoming elections, they will have the supermajority to override the governor's veto. The 2024 election is equally as crucial; if a Republican is elected governor, majorities in the House and Senate can pass any bills they see fit and will likely see them signed into law.

There are events planned in Raleigh in reaction to this decision today.

At 1:30 p.m., US Senate candidate Cheri Beasley will speak at Nash Square in downtown Raleigh. And at 2 p.m., Pro Choice NC will hold a press conference outside the General Assembly building with executive director Tara Romano, Susanna Birdsong from Planned Parenthood South Atlantic, NC Sen. Jay Chaudhuri, Chantal Stevens of the American Civili Liberties Union of North Carolina, and Kendra Johnson, the executive director of Equality NC. A protest will take place at 5:30 p.m. at Raleigh's Bicentennial Plaza a 1. East Edenton Street.

Here are some more reactions to this morning's news.

× The Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and decimate abortion access sets a dangerous legal precedent for our personal freedoms.



As the former Chief Justice of the NC Supreme Court, I know reproductive freedom is a constitutional right. — Cheri Beasley (@CheriBeasleyNC) June 24, 2022

× Gov. Cooper’s statement on Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade: pic.twitter.com/fb0hLIEMHo — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) June 24, 2022

× I have a message for the women of North Carolina: you still have a legal right to an abortion in our state. North Carolina state law protects women's reproductive freedoms. 1/ — Josh Stein (@JoshStein_) June 24, 2022

× The bottom line is this: women will lose control over all aspects of their lives because of this decision.



The Supreme Court has done what many believed was unthinkable for nearly half a century. — Congresswoman Deborah Ross (@RepDeborahRoss) June 24, 2022

× This is a dark day for America. Congress must act swiftly to codify #Roe. Make your plan to vote and go get five others and take them with you in November. We cannot go back. #RoeVsWade https://t.co/5xTRbcpiaG — Foushee for Congress (@FousheeforNC) June 24, 2022

× 🧵 I am beyond disappointed and angry with the #RoevWade decision. I am proud to be a pro-choice legislator and am ready for the fight ahead to advocate for the right to an abortion because abortion is healthcare. #AbortionIsEssential #ncpol pic.twitter.com/7CTX1KhuDa — Rep. Julie von Haefen 🏳️‍🌈 (@juliefornc) June 24, 2022

× What do we say to our daughters and sisters today?



That you have fewer freedoms than we did 50 years ago?



I'm outraged. I'm heartbroken. But I'm determined. We will fight this with everything we've got. — Congresswoman Deborah Ross (@RepDeborahRoss) June 24, 2022

× Even though this Dobbs opinion was expected, the impact - the horror, rage, sorrow - is no less. After decades of forward progress on Constitutional rights we now have a right stripped away for more than half of the nation’s population. This is devastating, and bodes more ill. — Jennifer (Jenn) Weaver (@Jenn_E_Weaver) June 24, 2022

We will continue to update this story throughout the day.

