Three Things to Do this Saturday

The Triangle is heating up this weekend—literally, like just shy of 100 degrees. Sure, you can stay inside and suck down the exhaust from your air conditioner until your blood stops boiling, but we'd recommend braving the sun in search of fun or fulfillment.

Perhaps a cloud-themed techno party or a bourbon-and-craft fair are up your alley?

Don't forget: it's also Juneteenth, a holiday celebrating the emancipation of Black Americans, and organizations around the Triangle are finding thoughtful ways to celebrate the day from hosting film screenings to catered parties. Check out this comprehensive list of Juneteenth events here.

Here are some other things you might want to check out.

Art-n-Soul Makers Market

Mystic Farm & Distillery, Durham (noon-4 p.m.)

Do you like bourbon? What about crafts? If the answer is yes, this is the event for you.

Peruse local artisan vendors and wash down some food truck finery with a craft cocktail at this event, which also features live music.

Cumulus: A Party in the Clouds

Clouds Brewing Tap Room, Raleigh (6-10 p.m.)

If you are looking to turn the heat up even more, check out Cloud Brewing's monthly house and techno party. DJs 2, the Artist, and Marcel the Lion will dish out a curated lineup of premium mixes on what Clouds boasts is "a stellar sound system."

There's also lots of craft beer for wallflowers who want to more casually absorb the beats.

Virtual Art Class

Online: 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

If you really are too much of a weenie to leave the house this weekend, you might want to check out Ackland's virtual "exquisite corpse" paper book workshop inspired by the Drawing Attention exhibition.

Up to 15 people can join via Zoom to learn how to make their own art booklet. Participation is pay-what-you-can.

