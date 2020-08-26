A Week in the Life: August 18-24

× Expand A Week in the Life

Tuesday, August 18

More than 100 U.S. House Democrats—including the Triangle’s David Price—send a letter to leadership urging them to extend $600 per week UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS until the pandemic ends.

The City of Raleigh CANCELS all festivals, road races, and parades through 2020.

Wednesday, August 19

UNC-CHAPEL HILL shifts to fully remote learning for the fall semester following COVID-19 outbreaks on campus.

The CAROLINA HURRICANES are eliminated from the Stanley Cup Playoffs by the Boston Bruins.

Governor Roy Cooper signs an executive order to provide a $12 million fund that will expand INTERNET ACCESS for education in rural counties.

Thursday, August 20

Brightleaf Square icon MORGAN IMPORTS announces that it will hold a “huge BYE BYE SALE” before it closes permanently.

NC STATE announces that it will switch to fully remote learning. At the time of the announcement, over 500 NC State students were in quarantine after COVID-19 exposure.

State Rep. DAVID LEWIS, a powerful Republican who chaired the House Rules Committee, resigns after being charged with financial crimes in federal court. According to court documents, Lewis transferred donor funds meant for the state Republican Party into a personal bank account he opened under the name of a fictional company called “NC GOP, Inc.” Lewis took a plea deal, so prosecutors recommended he serve no more than six months in prison.

JOE BIDEN officially accepts the Democratic Party nomination for president at a virtual Democratic National Convention.

Friday, August 21

North Carolina surpasses 150,000 COVID-19 CASES reported. The state ranks 26th nationwide in COVID-19 cases per capita.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency approves North Carolina’s application to use FEMA FUNDING to boost unemployment benefits by $300 per week.

Saturday, August 22

The U.S. House passes a $25 billion EMERGENCY FUNDING BILL for the U.S. Postal Service.

North Carolina surpasses 2,500 COVID-19 DEATHS reported. The state ranks 30th nationwide in COVID-19 deaths per capita.

Sunday, August 23

EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY moves classes online after two COVID-19 clusters are reported on campus. UNC-CHARLOTTE delays the return of students to campus until October 1.

Monday, August 24

NC STATE temporarily suspends athletics in response to a reported COVID-19 cluster.

Follow Editorial Assistant Cole Villena on Twitter or send an email to cvillena@indyweek.com.

