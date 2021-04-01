UNC Men's Basketball Coach Roy Williams Will Retire After Coaching the Team for 18 Seasons

It's not an April Fools' Day joke (just a really weird day to make an announcement that will send thousands of North Carolinians into panicked speculation).

It is true: UNC men's basketball coach Roy Williams is retiring after 18 seasons coaching the team.

The INDY confirmed the news, which the university's athletics website, goheels.com, broke on social media this morning, with Steve Kirschner, the senior associate athletic director for strategic communications for the university's men's basketball program.

Williams, who led UNC to three NCAA championships (in 2005, 2009, and 2017), retires after 33 seasons and 903 wins as a college basketball coach.

Williams, a Spruce Pine, N.C. (near Asheville) native, graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill in 1972 and let the Tar Hells to a 485-163 winning record, two Final Fours in addition to the three NCAA wins, nine ACC regular-season championships, and the ACC tournament crowns.

Williams will address media at a press conference on Roy Williams Court at the Dean E. Smith Center today at 4 p.m. While closed to the public, fans can watch online at GoHeels.com.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.