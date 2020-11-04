PHOTOVOICE: Really Really Free Market

The Really Really Free Market is not a new concept but, after taking a break for several months, residents are bringing it back to Durham. On the first Sunday of November, Durham held its exchange under the Lyon Park gazebo. This event, designed to counteract capitalism, got its start in New Zealand in the early 2000s. Not to be confused with charity, this space is all about giving back to the community through a friendly exchange of items and services.

