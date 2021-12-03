Things to Do This Weekend in the Triangle

You know it’s the Christmas season when every pharmacy, department store, and mall in North America is playing that Paul McCartney Christmas song on a loop. Seriously, why Paul??

(Click that link at your own risk, by the way).

For another sign of the winter holidays, you can check out the INDY calendar, where you’ll find more than a dozen holiday-themed festivities in and around the Triangle this weekend.

Jingle Bell LEAP 5K Run and Walk

American Tobacco Trail

Work off those leftover Thanksgiving calories for a good cause with this 5K run/walk benefiting bilingual education in Durham.

The event supports the Latino Educational Achievement Partnership (LEAP), which provides bilingual pre-K education and tutoring to local elementary and middle school students.

The LEAP 5K starts at the American Tobacco Trail at Morehead Avenue and Blackwell Street. Race-day registration and check-in begins at 7:45 a.m., with the run/walk kicking off at 9:00 a.m.

Tickets start at $20.

A Christmas Carol

Temple Theatre

Based on the Charles Dickens novel, this musical adaptation is just the kind of Christmas staple that’ll shake off your inner Scrooge.

Come join Bob Cratchit, Tiny Tim, and other beloved characters for this holiday production, hosted by Temple Theatre.

The musical opens Friday, but it’s scheduled to run through December 19. You can catch it this weekend on Saturday at 2 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. or Sunday at 2 p.m.

Tickets range from $17 to $29.

Cars & Coffee Toy Drive

The Imperial Center, Churchill Hall

(Kids) and car aficionados will love the collection of vintage, muscle, and sports cars on display at this Morrisville event, which doubles as a weekend charity event.

It’s a car-and-truck show but also a toy drive benefiting Durham Rescue Mission. Legos, Barbies, board games, action figures, scooters—bring whatever you can, big or small, and make the holidays a little more special for boys and girls in the area.

A half dozen vendors will be dolling out coffee and snacks at the free event, starting at 8 a.m.

Boylan Heights ArtWalk

Boylan Heights

Potters, jewelers, painters, photographers, metalsmiths, woodworkers, glass makers will be among the more than 100 artisans displaying their artwork at this annual event.

Stroll through Raleigh’s historic Boylan Heights, and maybe pick up a holiday present or two, from the array of offerings, showcasing the best in handmade art.

The ArtWalk runs from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, promising great art in a welcoming neighborhood.

Follow Managing Editor Geoff West on Twitter or send an email to gwest@indyweek.com.