A Note from Our Publisher

After sorting through more than 90 applicants over the last three months, I’m excited to announce that Jane Porter has agreed to be the next editor-in-chief of INDY Week. A graduate of UNC-Chapel Hill, Jane has lived in the Triangle for 15 years and has worked in local print media for the past 10. Following three years as the editor of Raleigh Magazine, Jane is excited to return to INDY Week, where she interned and worked as a staff writer from 2012 to 2016. She begins her new role here in January 2021.

I can’t thank Brian Howe enough for the work he has put in as our interim editor-in-chief during our search. He has been invaluable to the INDY over the years as our arts and culture editor, and most recently, he led the editorial department over the last four months. I’m sad to announce Brian will be leaving in November to pursue other projects, but I look forward to seeing what he creates when he has time to focus on his writing instead of managing assignments and writers.

I’m thankful to staff members that have agreed to step into new roles through the beginning of January. Leigh Tauss, our Raleigh news editor, will be our interim editor-in-chief. Before coming to the INDY, Leigh spent four years as a reporter for the Record-Journal, a daily newspaper in Connecticut where she won several statewide awards for her reporting on municipal government and policing.

Sarah Edwards will be our interim arts and culture editor. A North Carolina native and alumnus of UNC-Chapel Hill, Sarah worked in editorial events at The New Yorker and as a freelance culture writer for several years before joining the INDY as associate arts and culture editor in February 2018.

We have also hired Eric Ginsburg as interim news editor to edit our weekly coverage. Eric previously was the managing editor at Triad City Beat, a weekly newspaper he co-founded in 2014. He is a great addition to the INDY staff, and I hope to continue working with him after Jane comes on board.

Thank you for being patient as we searched for our new editor. I didn’t want to rush the process. Instead, I chose to take time to hire the person that could do the best job leading us forward, mentoring reporters, and focusing on the important issues in our community that need to be addressed. I believe Jane Porter will do a wonderful job as our new editor.

If you have any questions or comments to share about this or anything related to the INDY, please contact me at sharper@indyweek.com.

- Susan Harper, Publisher