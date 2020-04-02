Miss First Friday? Enjoy it Virtually.

Instead of flocking downtown to enjoy libations and peruse local businesses, Raleighites will be stuck indoors for April's First Friday tomorrow.

While you could certainly chase a few episodes of Tiger King with a double bottle of wine, the Downtown Raleigh Alliance is offering you another option: a choose-your-own adventure series of local livestreamed events featuring performances, workouts, virtual tours, and Zoom happy hours.

“We wanted to give Raleighites an excuse to celebrate Downtown Raleigh culture, even while we're staying at home for the safety of our community,” said the DRA's David Moore. “We hope many will participate and use it as an example of how else they can continue experiencing DTR life from the confines of their living rooms.”

The festivities will kick off at 5:30 p.m. with a livestream from DJ K Stones. After that, residents are invited to enjoy performances by Hank Smith, Candice Yagmin, Imani Pressley, Jade Marelle, Paris Alexander, Trey Charles, and Micah Hill.

There's also a plethora of virtual events to explore. Partake in a virtual gallery tour of CAM Raleigh, Artspace, and Centerpiece or get slightly sauced at a Zoom happy hour. If you're feeling really adventurous, try out a free workout class courtesy of Shred415 Raleigh.

You'll also find a list of restaurants offering takeout and delivery.

Participants can enter to win a $100 gift card by sharing photos of their virtual First Friday experience on social media by following @FirstFridayRal and using the hashtag #VirtualFirstFriday.

To learn more, visit the DRA's website here.

Contact Raleigh news editor Leigh Tauss at ltauss@indyweek.com.

