Quickbait: School Stressors

Wake County teachers are worried about the amount of time they have available to teach, learning disparities, and students' social and emotional health, according to this year's Teacher Working Conditions Survey. Some 12,208 teachers, principals, and other educators in Wake filled out this year’s survey, the majority of them teachers.

