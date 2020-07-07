Raleigh Cancels All Festivals, Road Races, and Parades Through October

Courtesy of Shop Local Raleigh In its eighth year, Brewgaloo—North Carolina's largest beer festival expected to draw a crowd of thirty-five thousand—was named by USA Today as the best beer fest in the country.

Raleigh has canceled all public events through October 31 including Brewgaloo, Artsplosure, and the Downtown Raleigh Food Truck Rodeo.

The decision comes as the county and state continue to see a rise in confirmed cases of Covid-19. As of Tuesday, Raleigh has reported more than 6,200 cases of the virus out of nearly 75,000 cases statewide.

The cancellation of events effects several high profile events, some of which organizers had already moved online or canceled including IBMA's World of Bluegrass and Hopscotch music festival. Spring events that had been rescheduled for the fall will now need to be rescheduled again.

"We're all saddened by this but it's necessary given the set of circumstances," City Manager Ruffin Hall told the Raleigh City Council Tuesday.

In addition to festivals, cancellations also include all road races and parades on public property. Events held on private property are not affected, nor are events held through Parks and Recreation, Cultural Resources, the Raleigh Convention Center, and the Duke Performing Arts Center. Events with less than 25 attendees, such as neighborhood block parties, will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

Under Governor Roy Cooper's current mandate, which has paused the state in its second phase of reopening, gatherings of more than 25 people outdoors and 10 people indoors are banned through July 17. It is anticipated Cooper will be extending that order in the coming days.

The city will not resume public events until the county sees a decrease in Covid-19 cases. When that occurs, precautions will be taken at events such as social distancing, mandatory face coverings, and sanitation stations to ensure the safety of attendees.

Here's a list of some of the events canceled:

Brewgaloo

Artsplosure

Thad & Alice Eure Walk for Hope

Raleigh Tamale Festival

Downtown Raleigh Food Truck Rodeo

Cuegrass

Oktoberfest 4 Miler

Triangle Walk/Run for Autism

Race 13.1 Raleigh Fall

Falling for Local at Dorothea Dix Park

