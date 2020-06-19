Cops and Protestors Stand Off in Front of Raleigh's Confederate Monument

× Expand Leigh Tauss

On a day reckoning with the complicated process of emancipation and justice for the descendants of enslaved people, Raleigh protestors gathered in front of the 75-foot-tall Confederate monument with rope and an intent to tear down the soldiers looming over the state.

The night before, two protestors were arrested by the Raleigh Police Department, although the charges were dropped earlier today. In video footage of the incident, you can see an officer dragging a young Black protestor before handcuffing her. The incident has prompted an internal investigation, according to Raleigh Police Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown.

This is a developing story.

