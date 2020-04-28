Raleigh's Liquid State Has Closed Permanently

Hillsborough Street staple Liquid State shut its doors for good Sunday, one of the many small business causalities of the coronavirus pandemic.

The cafe, which served coffee as well as wine and beer, was popular among North Carolina State University students. Owner Sy Sourisak could not immediately be reached by the INDY for comment.

The business announced the closure in post on Instagram stating,"with a heavy heart," that the cafe had been unable to renew its lease agreement.

"Liquid State was intended as a love letter to the city that is our home," the post stated. "When we opened five years ago, we wanted to capture the essence of the Raleigh community: Easy going, friendly, and experimental. We also wanted to do our part to help revitalize Hillsborough Street by creating a gathering place where 'all are welcomed.' By all accounts, our goals were achieved."

Social distancing and mandated stay-at-home orders have decimated the bar and restaurant industry, leading to mass lay offs and closures nationwide. While some small businesses have been able to secure payroll protection loans to stay afloat, others have had to close their doors.

An employee reached at the cafe's phone on Tuesday said they were busy moving out of the space.

"Even though our physical shop will be closed, our webstore will be revamped with artwork, merchandise, drinks, and other unique offerings for delivery and shipment," the post stated. "And once the pandemic subsides, we will reevaluate our options. In the interim, we will pupate and metamorphosize in the new season."

