Reports: No Drugs or Alcohol in Daniel Turcios's Body, Autopsy Confirms

The News & Observer and WRAL are reporting that Daniel Turcios, the man Raleigh police shot and killed along the side of a highway in January following a rollover traffic accident had no illegal drugs, medications, nor alcohol in his body when he was tased and shot, according to his autopsy that was released today.

Witnesses who spoke to police following the crash in which Turcios and his family were involved said they thought Turcios was intoxicated and wielding a knife. But the autopsy states the only substances found in Turcios's bloodstream were nicotine and caffeine. Turcios was shot five times in the chest, torso, and right thigh. The autopsy states that Turcios died from the gunshot wounds, according to the reports.

Turcios's family members, including his wife Rosa Jerez, have maintained that Turcios was not under the influence of any substances before the crash occurred. Witnesses said Turcios was knocked unconscious from the crash, awoke confused and disoriented, and did not speak English. They and activists said Turcios's death was needless and preventable.

Police worn body camera footage shows Turcios walking away from officers when he's tased in the back. He drops to the ground and is seen holding a knife and struggling to escape before officers open fire.

“The officers on that day did not care what I or Daniel wanted and instead treated us like suspects from the moment they arrived,” Jerez said. “Daniel should not have died. He was not a threat. We hope this will be an opportunity for police to learn from their mistakes so no other family has to suffer the tragedy that we face.”

