Wake County DA Won't Press Charges Against Former City Councilor Saige Martin

Raleigh Council Member Saige Martin

Former Raleigh City Council member Saige Martin, who resigned last month amid allegations of sexual assault and misconduct, won't face criminal charges, District Attorney Lorrin Freeman said Monday.

Martin did not immediately return the INDY's request for comment.

Four young male students at North Carolina State University told the News & Observer Martin had sexually assaulted them or behaved inappropriately while a teaching assistant at the school. Martin served for less than a year on Council after defeating incumbent Kay Crowder in the October election.

According to WRAL, Freeman had asked the State Bureau of Investigations to look into the accusations.

"Efforts to reach individuals who reported sexual allegations publicly in the media have not provided sufficient information to proceed," Freeman said in an email Monday. “We respect all sexual assault victims’ decisions on whether to participate in the criminal justice process."

The council will meet to chose the new District D representative Tuesday at 4 p.m.

This is a developing story.

Follow Raleigh News Editor Leigh Tauss on Twitter or send an email to ltauss@indyweek.com.

