More Confederate Monuments Removed from Capitol After Protesters Down Two Soldier Statues

The morning after protesters tore down two statues of Confederate monuments from the North Carolina Capitol grounds, work crews arrived and discretely removed another monument dedicated to Confederate women.

According to WRAL, crews arrived Saturday morning and unbolted the monument from its stone base using a forklift before driving it away on the back of a flatbed truck.

The night before, protesters and police engaged in standoff nearby at the 75-foot "For Our Confederate Dead" monument facing Hillsborough street. But as night fell, the cops retreated and allowed the protesters to topple two of the three soldiers on the monument. Protesters then dragged the downed metal soldiers through downtown, striking one up on a street sign and leaving another laying outside the Wake County courthouse.

Elsewhere, protesters toppled or burned statues in Washington D.C., San Fransico, and New York.

The "Monument to North Carolina Women of the Confederacy," was erected in 1914 during the height of Jim Crow. Last year, it was vandalized after a protester placed KKK hoods over the heads of the statue's two figures.

It is unclear who ordered the removal of the monument Saturday morning.

UPDATE: A statue of Henry Lawson Wyatt was also removed from the North Carolina Capitol Saturday morning, according to footage from the News & Observer.

