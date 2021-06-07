Peter Max, Iconic Psychedelic Pop Artist, Retrospective Exhibit Coming to Raleigh

× Expand Courtesy of LaMantia Gallery

Iconic psychedelic pop artist Peter Max will be exhibiting more than 100 pieces at Raleigh's LaMantia Gallery this summer.

Max, 83, first came to prominence in the 1960s for his quirky, neon-soaked illustrations, and his visual style helped define that era in pop art. The show will feature canvas works and drawings from the 1960s through his more modern pieces, including his 1999 painting "Flag with Heart."

"Peter is one of the few, if only pop artists from the 60’s who is still alive," Lesley Smith, spokesperson for Max's Roads Show Company, said in an email. "His work has chronicled a period of time, whether painting portraits of musicians or Presidents, being the official artist of NFL, Kentucky Derby, World Cup Soccer, or the Grammys; he has defined the American experience in art."

Previews for the event will begin July 15 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The show will run through July 25.

The exhibition is free and open to the public. Learn more here.

