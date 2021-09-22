Fall Arts Preview 2021: Local Film Festivals

Raleigh Film & Art Festival | Oct. 1-3 | N.C. State Centennial Campus

Variety is the keyword for Raleigh Film & Art Festival, which has nearly 200 films to choose from.

Attendees will have the chance to network, attend discussions with award-winning filmmakers, and absorb performances in other disciplines, from painters to fashion designers to spoken word poetry. General admission tickets are free and available to reserve on Eventbrite.

BEYOND: The Cary Film Festival | Oct. 7-10 | The Cary Theater

With 37 independently-produced short films on the docket, BEYOND: The Cary Film Festival is sure to have downtown Cary humming with cinematic activity. In addition to three days of programmed shorts blocks, the festival will also offer three filmmaking workshops, filmmaker Q&As, and a table read of the event’s winning screenplay. Come for films ranging in genres from animation to horror to comedy, stay for a taste of Cary’s vibrant arts community. Full schedule to be released.

Film Fest 919 | Oct. 18-24 | Carraway Village Drive-In and Silverspot Cinema

In only its fourth year of operation, Film Fest 919 has already hosted a slew of Oscar-winning cast, crew, and films. A curated festival showcasing the most talked-about films ahead of awards season, Film Fest 919 is a unique event among local film programming, bringing a bit of Hollywood glamour to the Triangle.

This year, films will be screened at both the Carraway Village Drive-In and Silverspot Cinemas—plus, Academy Award-nominated songwriter Diane Warren will be honored. Screenwriters Chris Bergoch and Sean Baker will also be presented with the festival’s distinguished screenwriter award, after a showing of their 2021 film Red Rocket.

Passes for the entire festival start at $500 and can be purchased online, and tickets for individual films will be available when the full schedule is released in early fall.

Carrboro Film Fest | Nov. 19-21

A hub for local cinephiles, this year’s Carrboro Film Fest will focus on “new Southern film”—and this year, that focus can be enjoyed in person. Last year, the eclectic festival was hosted virtually due to the pandemic, but this year’s festival will be held at Carrboro’s ArtsCenter and boasts a smorgasbord of locally-grown moving images, from shorts to features. The full schedule has not yet been announced.

