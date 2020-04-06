Broadway Sensation "Hamilton" Will Return to DPAC in December

× Expand Photo by Joan Marcus "Hamilton" national tour

Remember Hamilton and lottery tickets and going to the theater? Remember big crowds of people? (Remember other people?)

Buzz around a Revolutionary War-era hip-hop musical seems like a thing of a hundred years ago—and in the past the INDY has had some, um, heated opinions on just how outdated that buzz might be—but it was only two years ago that the Lin Manuel-Miranda's musical landed in Durham.

The production, which ran from November 6, 2018 to December 2, 2018, immediately broke records upon selling out all thirty-two of its performances. Hamilton has raked in plenty of other distinctions—Tony, Grammy, and Olivier Awards, and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, as well as making Alexander Hamilton a household name.

Today DPAC announced Hamilton will return with a performance run that starting December 30, just as this hellish year draws to a close. The Broadway show will run through January 24, 2021.

If you're a DPAC season seat member and are feeling optimistic, you can purchase a ticket beginning April 13 at 10:00 a.m. Information regarding individual ticket purchases will be announced at a later time.

Meanwhile, if you're looking for some feel-good musical content to hold you over until December, the Hamilton cast members reunited over Zoom to surprise a nine-year-old girl whose Hamilton birthday trip was canceled because of COVID-19.

While the phenomenon of celebrities singing in isolation is often cringey, this genuine musical surprise for a Hamilton superfan gets us in the feels.

×

Contact deputy arts and culture editor Sarah Edwards at sedwards@indyweek.com.

DEAR READERS, WE NEED YOUR HELP NOW MORE THAN EVER. Support independent local journalism by joining the INDY Press Club today. Your contributions will keep our fearless watchdog reporting and essential arts and culture coverage viable in the Triangle, coronavirus be damned.