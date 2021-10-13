Wake County Candidate Questionnaires

2021 Wake Election Guide

While Wake County’s two largest municipalities, Raleigh and Cary, delayed their elections until November of next year due to late census data, the 10 other towns in Wake—Apex, Fuquay-Varina, Garner, Holly Springs, Knightdale, Morrisville, Rolesville, Wake Forest, Wendell, and Zebulon—are all holding elections this fall. All of these towns are electing members to their town councils or boards of commissioners. Some are also electing mayors. A handful have bond referendum questions on the ballot, too. We’ve asked all the candidates running in these races to complete questionnaires that we’ve posted, and will continue to post as they come in, here on our website.

Early voting begins Thursday, October 14, and runs through October 30. If you’re a resident of one of these municipalities and haven’t registered to vote, you can do so and vote at the same time at one of several one-stop early voting locations throughout the county. If you’re registered to vote already, you can vote early or on Election Day at your precinct on November 2. If you don’t know whether you’re registered, you can check here.

Wake residents, please take some time to read our candidate questionnaires before you head out to the polls. While we won’t make any endorsements in these races, we do plan to bring you some additional elections coverage in the coming weeks, so check back often!

INDY Week partnered with Raleigh Convergence on some of the candidate questions and in sharing this important hyperlocal civic information.

Apex

Town Council

Brett Gantt | Questionnaire

Ed Gray |

Christine Hale |

Audra Killingsworth | Questionnaire

Timothy Powell |

Gordon Williford |

Fuquay-Varina

Mayor

William Henry Harris |

Blake Massengill |

Ty Ziglar |

Board of Commissioners

Bryan Hanes |

Tracy Watson |

Jason Wunsch |

Garner

Town Council

Kathy Behringer |

Gra Singleton |

Rachel Tourdot |

Holly Springs

Mayor

Christine Kelly |

Sean Mayefskie |

Town Council

Kristi Bennet |

Dan Berry |

Jahmar Cobb |

Timothy Forrest | Questionnaire

Carrie Randa | Questionnaire

Knightdale

Mayor

Charles Bullock |

Jessica Day |

Town Council

Steve Evans |

Latatious Morris |

Chris Parker |

Mark Swan |

Morrisville

Mayor

TJ Cawley |

Liz Johnson |

Town Council

Steve Rao |

James Semmens |

Donna Fender |

Patti Wei-Pei Cheng |

Vicki Scroggins-Johnson |

Rolesville

Board of Commissioners

Dan Alston |

Steven Dieckhaus |

April Sneed |

Paul Vilga |

Joseph Wilson |

Wake Forest Mayor

Mayor

Vivian Jones |

Bridget Wall-Lenon |

Board of Commissioners

Patrick Griffin |

Michael Molinaro |

R. Keith Shackleford | Questionnaire

Liz Simpers |

Nick Sliwinski |

Wendell

Board of Commissioners

Deans Eatman |

Michael Firstbrook |

Braxton Honeycutt |

Jason Joyner |

Jon Lutz |

Josh Sledge |

Allison Yeargin |

Zebulon

Mayor

Patrick Bolger |

Glenn York |

Board of Commissioners

Beverly Wall Clark |

Quentin Miles |

Annie Jean Moore |

