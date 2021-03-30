Here's Every Krispy Kreme in the Triangle So You Can Get Your Vaccine Doughnut

Photo by Jeremy Brooks, courtesy of Creative Commons
Like any good child of the Triad, I love Krispy Kreme. The Winston-Salem brand may be international, but there's something about a warm glazed doughnut and a paper chef hat that really fill the soul. So when the company announced it's giving away free doughnuts to folks who show up with their COVID-19 vaccine card, I was elated (even though others, like the former president of Planned Parenthood, were not).
Maybe you just want to know where your nearest Krispy Kreme is. Maybe you want to rig the system and get as many as possible in a day with your handy vaccine card. It's your prerogative. To help you map out your glazed gathering, here are the Triangle's Krispy Kreme locations. To find out more—including where “Hot Now” signs are illuminating the path to sweetness—go to Krispy Kreme's interactive map.
Durham County
Durham:
3536 Hillsborough Road
Durham, NC 27705*
*This is also the closest location to Orange County.
Wake County
Crabtree Valley Mall: Currently Closed
Wake Forest:
11721 Retail Drive
Wake Forest, NC 27587
Raleigh:
549 North Person Street
Raleigh, NC 27604
Knightdale:
6727 Knightdale Boulevard
Suite A
Knightdale, NC 27545
Fuquay-Varina:
728 N Judd Parkway
Fuquay Varina, NC 27526
Follow Digital Content Manager Sara Pequeño on Twitter or send an email to spequeno@indyweek.com.
