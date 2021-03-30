Here's Every Krispy Kreme in the Triangle So You Can Get Your Vaccine Doughnut

× Expand Photo by Jeremy Brooks, courtesy of Creative Commons

Like any good child of the Triad, I love Krispy Kreme. The Winston-Salem brand may be international, but there's something about a warm glazed doughnut and a paper chef hat that really fill the soul. So when the company announced it's giving away free doughnuts to folks who show up with their COVID-19 vaccine card, I was elated (even though others, like the former president of Planned Parenthood, were not).

× We'd like to show sweet support to those who have received the COVID-19 Vaccine. Starting today, bring your Vaccine Card to a Krispy Kreme shop and get 1 FREE Original Glazed doughnut. No chance to get your Vaccine? This will run thru end of 2021. Info at https://t.co/gWnWhXOKKq pic.twitter.com/UqmDLne5E9 — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) March 22, 2021

Maybe you just want to know where your nearest Krispy Kreme is. Maybe you want to rig the system and get as many as possible in a day with your handy vaccine card. It's your prerogative. To help you map out your glazed gathering, here are the Triangle's Krispy Kreme locations. To find out more—including where “Hot Now” signs are illuminating the path to sweetness—go to Krispy Kreme's interactive map.

Durham County

Durham:

3536 Hillsborough Road

Durham, NC 27705*

*This is also the closest location to Orange County.

Wake County

Crabtree Valley Mall: Currently Closed

Wake Forest:

11721 Retail Drive

Wake Forest, NC 27587

Raleigh:

549 North Person Street

Raleigh, NC 27604

Knightdale:

6727 Knightdale Boulevard

Suite A

Knightdale, NC 27545

Fuquay-Varina:

728 N Judd Parkway

Fuquay Varina, NC 27526

Follow Digital Content Manager Sara Pequeño

