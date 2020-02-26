Where to Eat and Drink This Week

Sun., March 1, 2–6 p.m., $30

2020 INDYpendent Local Craft Beer Festival

We invited 12 of the best local breweries to bring their finest concoctions to Durty Bull on Sunday, where our guests will taste them, judge them, and then we’ll all get nice and saucy and decide which ones we like best. (There is an UNCONFIRMED RUMOR that Bond Brothers will be debuting Fourth Estate, the insane quad they made to benefit the INDY Press Club, at the event, but this is just a RUMOR.) Hope Animal Rescue will be on-site with puppies for you to love on, and The Dankery will be serving up the fried goodness. No under-21s; advance tickets required (see below).

Durty Bull Brewing Company

206 Broadway Street, Durham, 919-688-2337

Purchase tickets at bit.ly/INDYBeerFest

Sun., March 1, Noon–4 p.m.

Winter Seafood Jubilee

At this sixth-annual Winter Jubilee, a host of experts—fishers, oyster farms, and seafood advocates—will be on hand to answer questions about North Carolina seafood. There’ll be oyster steaming and fish frying, too, of course. The event will be followed on Monday by the eighth-annual NC Catch Summit, held at Transfer Co. Food Hall.

Locals Oyster Bar

500 East Davie Street, Raleigh, 919-594-1459, localsoysterbar.com

Mon., March 2, 6 p.m., $45

Umstead Unbottled

This new event series from the Umstead marries a “classroom-style” environment with wine. At the inaugural evening, which will take place in the hotel banquet space, in-house sommeliers will guide attendees through an Old World versus New World wine list.

The Umstead Hotel

100 Woodland Pond Drive, Cary, 919-447-4050, theumstead.com

Contact deputy arts and culture editor Sarah Edwards at sedwards@indyweek.com.

Support independent local journalism. Join the INDY Press Club to help us keep fearless watchdog reporting and essential arts and culture coverage viable in the Triangle.