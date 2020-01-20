Eat Your Way through the Winter Edition of Triangle Restaurant Week

× Expand Photo courtesy of Lantern Japanese Steakhouse-Style Steak will be served at Lantern during Triangle Restaurant Week

If you were looking for an excuse to eat your way across the Triangle in seven days, look no further: Triangle Restaurant Week kicks off today and runs through Sunday, January 26, and will feature almost one-hundred restaurants across the region.

Now in its thirteenth year, the sprawling biannual event is an excuse for restaurants to experiment with dishes and offer multi-course prix fixe menus. It's also an opportunity for diners to drag themselves out of the house, during winter's slump period, and eat on the cheap. Three-course lunches are $15 and three-course dinners range from $20–$35 (these prices don't include beverages, taxes, or gratuity, so–please, for the love of god!–don't forget to tip).

On the event website, you can use a drop-down menu to search participating restaurants across Apex, Cary, Chapel Hill, Morrisville, and Raleigh, and make a reservation through OpenTable.

First-time restaurants participating this year include the Lantern, Stir, Kō•än, and The Durham. The Lantern's $35 TRW offerings include wild shrimp, whey-fed pork, beef, winter vegetables from local farms, and its signature roasted banana ice cream sundae that comes topped with North Carolina peanut brittle.

Since the Restaurant Week launched in 2007, it has become one of North Carolina's premier food events, reaching approximately 1.2 million residents and generating more than $500k additional revenue to area restaurants.

If you're planning to sample just a meal or two during TRW but are still angling to know what it'd be like to participate in all seven days, you can read food writer Angela Perez's 2016 Triangle Food Week diary.

