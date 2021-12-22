INDY Week Give Guide 2021

1. A Place at the Table

tableraleigh.org

Provides community and good food for people of all means, A Place at the Table is a “pay what you can” restaurant.

2. Activate Good

Activategood.org

Works to activate volunteers and inspire a culture of helping others to ensure that local causes get the help they need to serve our community.

3. Beehive Collective

beehivecollective.org

A giving circle, which pools money, time, and talent to impact the Raleigh community. We each give a little, so we can give a lot

4. Carolina Peace Center

carolinapeacecenter.com

Supports and advocates for justice and peace across diverse social and political groups by educating and advocating for systemic change.

5. Community Empowerment Fund

communityempowermentfund.org

Focused on enabling and sustaining transitions out of homelessness and poverty.

6. Democracy NC

democracync.org

Help North Carolinians achieve meaningful pro-democracy reform through research, organizing and training.

7. Durham Crisis Response Center

Durhamcrisisresponse.org

Works with the community to end sexual violence through advocacy, education, support, prevention.

8. El Centro Hispano

elcentronc.org

Works to strengthen the community, build bridges, and advocate for equity and inclusion.

9. Healing Transitions

healing-transitions.org

Offers innovative peer-based, recovery-oriented services to homeless, uninsured and underserved individuals with alcoholism and other drug addictions.

10. Kidznotes

kidznotes.org

Engages students pre-K through 12th grade in an intense out-of-school musical program that includes instrumental instruction, choir, music theory, general music, orchestra, and band.

11. LGBTQ Center of Raleigh

lgbtqcenterofraleigh.com

Serves, empowers, and advocates for the well-being of our diverse LGBTQ+ communities.

12. Saving Grace

savinggracenc.org/

Dedicated to helping homeless animals in our community find permanent, loving homes where they will be treated as family members for the rest of their lives.

13. The Marian Cheek Jackson Center

jacksoncenter.info

Honor, renew, and build community in the historic Northside and Pine Knolls neighborhoods of Chapel Hill.

14. Southeast Raleigh Promise

serpromise.org/

Provide a cradle-to-career pipeline of services and interventions to help transform our community.

Support independent local journalism. Join the INDY Press Club to help us keep fearless watchdog reporting and essential arts and culture coverage viable in the Triangle.

Comment on this story at backtalk@indyweek.com.