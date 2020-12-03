Triangle First: An Easter Island Voyage Through Carrboro and Chapel Hill's Beloved Nightlife Spaces

× Expand Photo courtesy of Justin Ellis A still from "Great Big World"

Take All The Time You Think You Need, the wonderfully named sophomore album of dream pop band Easter Island, comes out next week on December 11. Though the band—originally formed in 2010 by brothers Ethan and Asher Payne—is based in Athens, Georgia, its members sprawl throughout the country.

In a nod to the geographic and social distancing constraints we are all experiencing, the band has unrolled a series of video tributes to each band member's specific city. There was Denver, Athens, and Houston—now, premiering a day ahead of its official release, it's time for the hometown of Chapel Hill bassist Justin Ellis (al Riggs, Flash Car, Happy Abandon) to get its due.

Easter Island makes "panoramic, post-rock inspired by dream pop" and those qualities seep through on "Great Big World," with its gauzy instrumentals and intimate, roaming pop—think Pinegrove crossed with George Winston. The video is also a loving panorama of Chapel Hill and Carrboro's music scene, with stops at some of the small venues struggling most right now, including Local 506 and Nightlight.

The song, as the band has it, is an exploration of "What makes a small town feel like home—and how alien it is when many of its defining qualities are on hold or ended."

The last part of the video is shot on a sailboat. As the sun pans across the water, you already feel warmer. Watch more below.

× Expand "Great Big World" by Easter Island

Follow Deputy Arts & Culture Editor Sarah Edwards on Twitter or send an email to sedwards@indyweek.com.

