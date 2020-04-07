Triangle First: Jphono1 & the Chevrons Get Animated on "Gold"

× Expand photo by Kevin Clark Jphono1 & the Chevrons

Carrboro mainstay John Harrison loves to write new music for old bands, whether he’s Tangerine Dreaming in Tacoma Park or exhuming The Grateful Dead as Jphono1. The latter project modulates between woolgathering folk when Harrison is solo and slow-baked rock when he’s joined by rhythm section The Chevrons, as he is on Your Space Is You, their new record, due out May 1 via Potluck Foundation.

Today, we’re premiering “Gold,” where a wide-open, sun-bleached landscape throws up small psychedelic mirages, as if you're listening to a janky old cassette discovered in some Deadhead's waterlogged locker. What’s more, the song has a very cool animated video by Lindsey Elcessor of the band Evil English that perfectly captures its desert-rock vibes and laconic freak-outs. And at least for now, the album release show is still on at the Cat’s Cradle Back Room on May 16.

