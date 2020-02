Last April, our friends at Jeddah’s Tea popped up at the PopUp @ American Tobacco. In September, with the community’s support, this black-owned tearoom moved into a brick-and-mortar on the corner of Market Street and East Chapel Hill Street in downtown Durham. It shares an entrance with The Zen Succulent, another black-owned business.

× Expand Photo by Jade Wilson

× Expand Photo by Jade Wilson

× Expand Photo by Jade Wilson