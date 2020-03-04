Megan George Cain, Owner of The ZEN Succulent

× Expand Allie Mullin

Why do you think Millennials like plants so much?

Millennials do love plants and greenery, but I don’t believe this is a trend. People at a certain point want to care for something other than themselves. The world is a difficult place at times, but coming into your home environment and seeing a plant that you’ve been taking care of growing taller over time is a reward.

You’ve been able to carve out a unique space in the Triangle. How have you been able to do what no one else is doing?

Since 2012, I have been testing out my idea by going to local fairs, doing workshops, and seeing what the customer wants on the ground level. When I had an opportunity to open up our first location, I had a brand that was already rooted in this community. It’s so great to be in the Triangle where people want to support local and think of us instead of heading to those big-box stores to get gifts or plants. It’s definitely an amazing feeling.

What does it mean to you to call the Triangle home?

It’s so rewarding to see so many people visit and move to the area, and also to see the neighborhood kids grow up and contribute to this area that is now gaining national recognition. That being said, of course we want to continue to grow, but we need to make sure that everybody who wants an opportunity can get an opportunity and that people don’t get left behind.

What’s it like running a business with your mother—and has being an expectant mother affected the way you approach your business?

Working with my mom has been the most rewarding part of this business. Now that I’m expecting my first child next month, I am looking at how this business is going to be an avenue for my future family to continue to grow in this great community of downtown Durham and the Triangle. Creating a family business is something I’ve always wanted to be a part of.