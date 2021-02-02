Durham Council Member Says City Residents Who Were Formerly Incarcerated Should Receive Guaranteed Incomes

Durham City Council member Mark-Anthony Middleton announced plans to implement a pilot program that will give select residents a guaranteed monthly income.

The pilot could include 55 formerly incarcerated residents who can gain economic traction by way of a guaranteed income of at least $500 a month until the pandemic ends and the city’s economy recovers.

“After consulting with Durham community stakeholders, other American cities that have embarked on guaranteed income pilots, academic thought leaders, consultants, and city staff, we have made a determination to submit a proposal focusing on individuals that have been justice-involved and are returning to their community post incarceration,” Middleton wrote Tuesday afternoon in an email to the INDY.

“These sisters and brothers very often face dual challenges in employment and housing due to stigma,” he added. “Focusing on this population will allow us to help some of our most vulnerable residents and also provide insight into the efficacy of guaranteed income initiatives on targeted populations.”

Middleton attended virtual meetings with officials from Mayors for a Guaranteed Income and the Stockton Demonstration Project, groups with the goal of encouraging federal legislation for a universal basic income, as well as a meeting with scholars from the University of Pennsylvania. These meetings informed the council’s decision to include those recently released from incarceration; the scholars noted that the “55 participants could potentially have more informational value on the efficacy of the guaranteed income initiatives rather than a randomly selected universe.”

Last month, Mayor Steve Schewel, a member of Mayors for a Guaranteed Income, announced that the Bull City was among 30 cities across the country under consideration for a guaranteed basic income for some residents.

Schewel asked Middleton and council member Pierce Freelon to lead the City’s effort to develop a guaranteed income plan. The first phase of the pilot should run for 12 months.

“I plan to continue my engagement with corporate and philanthropic partners to supplement our expected $500,000 grant in the hope of conducting a pilot that will involve no less than 100 people,” said Middleton. “As in all things, the amount of funding will determine the breadth of our reach.”

Last year, before the City learned of the grant opportunity, Middleton said he proposed a trial $2 million guaranteed basic income program for Durham, “as part of a multi-faceted comprehensive plan to address poverty, policing, and the root causes of our city’s gun violence issue.”

The proposal was derailed in part due to the economic toll the pandemic has had on the City’s coffers.

“It was gratifying to learn that what we talk about in our public square here in Durham was being noticed around the country and Mayors for Guaranteed Income came looking for us,” he said. “Although we won’t get $2 million, the prospect of being able to put somebody else’s money where our municipal mouth is in the midst of a pandemic is beyond fortuitous.”

On Thursday, the council members are expected to approve a resolution supporting the Bull City’s efforts to secure funds from Jack Dorsey, Twitter’s CEO, who announced in December that he had donated $15 million to Mayors for a Guaranteed Income, a group of about 30 cities. The funds could provide each city with up to $500,000.

The resolution states that Durham signed onto the Mayors for a Guaranteed Income pledge and is actively working with community partners. City council members will go on record in support of a guaranteed income, and the council “supports ongoing, direct cash payments throughout the campaign and until our economy recovers,” the resolution concludes.

Middleton announced the forthcoming resolution during the city council’s regularly scheduled meeting Monday night.

“I’m very, very, very confident of our chances to get the money to Durham,” he said.

Council members will review the one-page resolution during Thursday’s work session. The document begins with a statement focused on the impact of the pandemic that has “claimed hundreds of thousands of lives,” along with “historic job losses,” that have touched the lives of every American.

The resolution notes that even before the pandemic, nearly 40 percent of American households could not afford a $400 emergency.

Moreover, an already growing racial wealth gap that disproportionately impairs the quality of life for women, and people of color, has been “dramatically exacerbated” by the pandemic.

The resolution notes that “American cities are laboratories of democracy,” and mayors across the country have allied “to address these inequities, and have committed to advocating in favor of cashed-based guaranteed incomes.”

The resolution also notes that the guaranteed payments have been more effective than unemployment benefits for families of color.

“The data show that another direct payment would increase Native American, Latinx/Hispanic, and Black family income by 4.1 percent, 3.9 percent and 3.6 percent respectively, compared to 2 percent of household income for white families,” it states.

The resolution refutes the assertion that a guaranteed income is an incentive for hard-hit citizens to not work, “as demonstrated by the large number of poor people that work every day to provide for their families.”

Instead, the guaranteed income’s underlying intent “codifies a national value that declares that there exists a floor beneath which we will allow no person to fall simply by virtue of their humanity.”

Middleton said the council intends to submit its application for the funding within the next two weeks, and anticipates launching the pilot by the end of next month.

Follow Durham Staff Writer Thomasi McDonald on Twitter or send an email to tmcdonald@indyweek.com.

