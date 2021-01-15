Ahead of MLK Day and Biden Inauguration, Durham Fast Food Workers Strike for $15 Living Wage

Photo by Jade Wilson
Incoming President Joe Biden made raising the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour a central promise of his campaign, and today, fast food cooks and cashiers in cities across the country, including here in Durham, demonstrated to keep the president-elect good to his word.
Raising pay from $7.25 to $15 an hour would lift wages for nearly 40 percent of Black workers, workers rights advocates say, and would go a long way to reducing the racial wage gap, boosting pay for more than 23 million Americans who have been on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Outside the McDonald's on North Roxboro Road, striking workers led a car caravan and a socially distanced speak-out. The strike comes as the nation observes Martin Luther King, Jr.'s birthday on Monday and Wednesday's inauguration.
Here are some scenes from today's strike in Durham.
Photo by Jade Wilson
