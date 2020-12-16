PHOTOVOICE: Protect All Workers

× Expand Jade Wilson Protesters stand outside of a Durham McDonald's, holding "Fight for $15" signs.

On Thursday, December 10, a worker-led car caravan encircled the McDonald’s on Roxboro Street in Durham with signs, chants, and honks.

× Expand Jade Wilson A protester with a megaphone and a "Fight for $15" sign in front of McDonald's.

Last week, an employee at a Durham McDonald’s tested positive for COVID-19. Without informing staff, the company transferred employees from another location to work there. According to a statement from NC Raise Up: Fight for $15 and a Union, McDonald’s failed to tell workers about the risk and didn’t professionally clean the facility after the COVID-19 exposure. When workers found out, they went on strike.

× Expand Jade Wilson A car protesting as part of a Fight for $15 demonstration.

They are demanding that McDonald’s pay for testing for employees who may have been exposed, give workers paid leave if they need to quarantine, and professionally cleanse the store. Cooks and cashiers also called on Congress and the Biden administration to raise the federal wage to $15/hour in the administration’s first 100 days.

× Expand Jade Wilson A Toyota Prius has a sign for the Poor People's Campaign draped over its trunk.

× Expand Jade Wilson A protester outside a Durham McDonald's.

× Expand Jade Wilson A protester holds a Fight for $15 sign.

