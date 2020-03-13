A Rolling List of Canceled Events in the Triangle

It's getting harder and harder to keep up with every event canceled in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. While reported cases in North Carolina are less than 20, there is an expectation that cases of the disease will grow exponentially over the upcoming weeks.

If you've gotten lost figuring out what your weekend plans are (or aren't), here is a list of things that are canceled or postponed, starting today. We'll do our best to keep it updated as news comes in.

Institutions:

The Nasher Museum of Art is closed until further notice

Recurring:

Friday, March 13

Leahy, ArtsCenter: postponed

Julius Caesar, Playmakers Repertory Company: canceled

Lee Fields and the Expressions, Motorco: postponed

Friendship, The Pinhook: canceled

Playplay, The Pinhook: canceled

An American in Paris, Duke Energy Center: canceled

Saturday, March 14

Julius Caesar, Playmakers Repertory Company: canceled

Annual Lebanese Festival: canceled

Reptile and Amphibian Day at the NC Museum of Natural Sciences: postponed

2nd Annual Bull City Lip Sync Battle, Motorco: postponed

Radical Face, Cat’s Cradle: canceled

Versus, Cat’s Cradle: canceled

Slippery When Wet, The Ritz: canceled

An American in Paris, Duke Energy Center: canceled

Sunday, March 15

Julius Caesar, Playmakers Repertory Company: canceled

Monday, March 16

Meklit, Carolina Performing Arts: canceled

Ackland Film Forum, Varsity Theater: canceled

Wednesday, March 18

Post Animal, Motorco: postponed

White Reaper, Cat’s Cradle: canceled

Thursday, March 19

Pop-up Chorus, ArtsCenter: canceled

Home, Carolina Performing Arts: canceled

Art in Bloom (March 19–22) at NCMA: canceled

Friday, March 20

Michael Bublé, PNC Arena: canceled

Home, Carolina Performing Arts: canceled

Cedar Ridge High School Battle of the Bands: canceled

Saturday, March 21

Raleigh St. Patrick's Day Parade: canceled

Best Coast Battle of the Bands: canceled

Tuesday, March 24

Ackland Film Forum, Varsity Theater: canceled

Steve Gunn, William Tyler, and Mary Lattimore at Cat’s Cradle: canceled

Mdou Moctar, Motorco: canceled

Week of March 25-April 1

A Celebration of the Life and Work of Junius Irving Scales, ArtsCenter (Mar. 26-27): canceled

Week of April 1-8

Full Frame Documentary Festival, Duke University (Apr. 2-5): canceled

Duke Performances presents Black Atlantic, Motorco (Apr. 6-11): canceled

Week of April 8-15