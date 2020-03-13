A Rolling List of Canceled Events in the Triangle

It's getting harder and harder to keep up with every event canceled in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. While reported cases in North Carolina are less than 20, there is an expectation that cases of the disease will grow exponentially over the upcoming weeks.

If you've gotten lost figuring out what your weekend plans are (or aren't), here is a list of things that are canceled or postponed, starting today. We'll do our best to keep it updated as news comes in. 

Institutions:

Recurring:

Friday, March 13

Saturday, March 14

  • Julius Caesar, Playmakers Repertory Company: canceled
  • Annual Lebanese Festival: canceled 
  • Reptile and Amphibian Day at the NC Museum of Natural Sciences: postponed
  • 2nd Annual Bull City Lip Sync Battle, Motorco: postponed
  • Radical Face, Cat’s Cradle: canceled 
  • Versus, Cat’s Cradle: canceled
  • Slippery When Wet, The Ritz: canceled
  • An American in Paris, Duke Energy Center: canceled

Sunday, March 15

  • Julius Caesar, Playmakers Repertory Company: canceled

Monday, March 16

  • Meklit, Carolina Performing Arts: canceled
  • Ackland Film Forum, Varsity Theater: canceled

Wednesday, March 18

Thursday, March 19

Friday, March 20

Saturday, March 21

Tuesday, March 24

  • Ackland Film Forum, Varsity Theater: canceled
  • Steve Gunn, William Tyler, and Mary Lattimore at Cat’s Cradle: canceled 
  • Mdou Moctar, Motorco: canceled 

Week of March 25-April 1

  • A Celebration of the Life and Work of Junius Irving Scales, ArtsCenter (Mar. 26-27): canceled

Week of April 1-8

  • Full Frame Documentary Festival, Duke University (Apr. 2-5): canceled
  • Duke Performances presents Black Atlantic, Motorco (Apr. 6-11): canceled

Week of April 8-15

  • Caspian, Motorco (Apr. 12): canceled
  • Deafheaven, Motorco (Apr. 14): postponed
  • Vundabar, Motorco (Apr. 15): postponed