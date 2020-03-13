A Rolling List of Canceled Events in the Triangle

It's getting harder and harder to keep up with every event canceled in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. While reported cases in North Carolina are less than 20, there is an expectation that cases of the disease will grow exponentially over the upcoming weeks.
If you've gotten lost figuring out what your weekend plans are (or aren't), here is a list of things that are canceled or postponed, starting today. We'll do our best to keep it updated as news comes in.
Institutions:
- The Nasher Museum of Art is closed until further notice
Recurring:
- ACC Basketball Tournament: canceled
- NHL 2019-2020 Season: suspended
- MLB: postponed
- NBA 2019-2020 Season: suspended
- USL: canceled
- North Carolina High School Athletic Association: postponed
- Duke Performances Season: all presentations canceled through April 20
Friday, March 13
- Leahy, ArtsCenter: postponed
- Julius Caesar, Playmakers Repertory Company: canceled
- Lee Fields and the Expressions, Motorco: postponed
- Friendship, The Pinhook: canceled
- Playplay, The Pinhook: canceled
- An American in Paris, Duke Energy Center: canceled
Saturday, March 14
- Julius Caesar, Playmakers Repertory Company: canceled
- Annual Lebanese Festival: canceled
- Reptile and Amphibian Day at the NC Museum of Natural Sciences: postponed
- 2nd Annual Bull City Lip Sync Battle, Motorco: postponed
- Radical Face, Cat’s Cradle: canceled
- Versus, Cat’s Cradle: canceled
- Slippery When Wet, The Ritz: canceled
- An American in Paris, Duke Energy Center: canceled
Sunday, March 15
- Julius Caesar, Playmakers Repertory Company: canceled
Monday, March 16
Wednesday, March 18
Thursday, March 19
- Pop-up Chorus, ArtsCenter: canceled
- Home, Carolina Performing Arts: canceled
- Art in Bloom (March 19–22) at NCMA: canceled
Friday, March 20
- Michael Bublé, PNC Arena: canceled
- Home, Carolina Performing Arts: canceled
- Cedar Ridge High School Battle of the Bands: canceled
Saturday, March 21
Tuesday, March 24
- Ackland Film Forum, Varsity Theater: canceled
- Steve Gunn, William Tyler, and Mary Lattimore at Cat’s Cradle: canceled
- Mdou Moctar, Motorco: canceled
Week of March 25-April 1
- A Celebration of the Life and Work of Junius Irving Scales, ArtsCenter (Mar. 26-27): canceled
Week of April 1-8
- Full Frame Documentary Festival, Duke University (Apr. 2-5): canceled
- Duke Performances presents Black Atlantic, Motorco (Apr. 6-11): canceled
Week of April 8-15
- Caspian, Motorco (Apr. 12): canceled
- Deafheaven, Motorco (Apr. 14): postponed
- Vundabar, Motorco (Apr. 15): postponed