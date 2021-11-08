Durham County Commissioner Nida Allam is Running For Congress

The second candidate hoping to represent longtime U.S. Rep. David Price's district in congress announced her candidacy this morning.

Nida Allam, the first Muslim woman elected to office in North Carolina, will formally announce her bid for retiring Rep. Price's seat this afternoon in downtown Durham. Allam, 27, was elected to the Durham County Board of Commissioners last year after serving in leadership roles in the North Carolina Democratic Party. Here's video of her announcing her campaign:

× In 2015, my three best friends were killed in a hate crime. In 2020, I became the first Muslim woman elected to office in NC—ever.



Now I'm running for Congress to carry on their legacy. I'm fighting for economic and racial justice—and a brighter future for #NC06. ☀️ #NidaForNC pic.twitter.com/dKnhVFdzC4 — Nida Allam (@NidaAllam) November 8, 2021

Following redistricting, Price's seat, which was in District 04 but is now the Orange/Durham-focused District 06, looks to be a safe bet for Democrats. But lawsuits could ultimately upend the new maps. Candidate filing for congressional seats begins next month.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

