Thom Tillis Can’t Stop Getting Owned on Twitter

Thom Tillis, Twitter genius
Watching people get owned on Twitter is one of the purest pleasures in the hellscape called the internet. Everyone is entitled to speak their truth; they also have the right to have that truth absolutely steamrolled on the Bird App.
One of the easiest ways to know someone is getting their ass handed to them is The Ratio, when the replies to a tweet are greater than the likes—usually because the take is such a steaming pile of hot garbage that it puts all those Smithfield processing plants to shame.
Thom Tillis may be a terrible politician: he doesn’t know how to make up his mind, he has a 33 percent approval rating, according to some polls, and he has his head so far up Donald Trump’s ass he told newspapers he was going to vote against impeachment before the Senate even heard the case began its hearing in the Senate (and then tried to get people to sign a birthday card for Eric Trump shortly after).
But there’s one thing Thommy Boy is great at: Getting ratioed. From January 1 through today, he has tweeted from his non-Senate campaign account, @ThomTillis, 90 times.
He got ratioed on 68 of those tweets; five more had an equal replies-to-likes ratio.
In other words, Twitter dunks on Tillis 75.56 percent of the time.
Almost every tweet he sends out gets drowned by people snarkily telling him he is incompetent, people earnestly fact-checking him, and people bitterly reminding him that the 2020 general election is coming soon.
Behold, Thom Tillis’s Greatest Hits:
Coincidentally, Tillis follows @indyweek on Twitter. Maybe not for long.
