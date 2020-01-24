Thom Tillis Can’t Stop Getting Owned on Twitter

Photo courtesy Thom Tillis official website Thom Tillis, Twitter genius

Watching people get owned on Twitter is one of the purest pleasures in the hellscape called the internet. Everyone is entitled to speak their truth; they also have the right to have that truth absolutely steamrolled on the Bird App.

One of the easiest ways to know someone is getting their ass handed to them is The Ratio, when the replies to a tweet are greater than the likes—usually because the take is such a steaming pile of hot garbage that it puts all those Smithfield processing plants to shame.

Thom Tillis may be a terrible politician: he doesn’t know how to make up his mind, he has a 33 percent approval rating, according to some polls, and he has his head so far up Donald Trump’s ass he told newspapers he was going to vote against impeachment before the Senate even heard the case began its hearing in the Senate (and then tried to get people to sign a birthday card for Eric Trump shortly after).

But there’s one thing Thommy Boy is great at: Getting ratioed. From January 1 through today, he has tweeted from his non-Senate campaign account, @ThomTillis, 90 times.

He got ratioed on 68 of those tweets; five more had an equal replies-to-likes ratio.

In other words, Twitter dunks on Tillis 75.56 percent of the time.

Almost every tweet he sends out gets drowned by people snarkily telling him he is incompetent, people earnestly fact-checking him, and people bitterly reminding him that the 2020 general election is coming soon.

Behold, Thom Tillis’s Greatest Hits:

Donald Trump’s Policies Are Working:

× .@realdonaldtrump is a patriot and Dems have stooped to attacking the President personally because they know his policies are working. pic.twitter.com/Lhra3lNZKk — Thom Tillis (@ThomTillis) May 28, 2019

North Carolina’s Economy:

× As your Senator, I've worked closely with @realDonaldTrump to grow NC’s economy, create better, high-paying careers & give every child the opportunity for success. As DC liberals push socialism, I'll continue to fight against their radical plans to grow gov & strip NC's freedoms. — Thom Tillis (@ThomTillis) May 28, 2019

Trump Comes to North Carolina:

× Thank you, @realDonaldTrump, for visiting the great state of North Carolina today. I know you are working hard to Keep America Great! pic.twitter.com/uF4LniL09e — Thom Tillis (@ThomTillis) July 18, 2019

Conservatives Are Getting Silenced:

× Twitter has chosen to become a partisan outlet, silencing conservatives at the same they give the far-left a free pass on incendiary rhetoric. We will not be running any advertising on @twitter until @Team_Mitch is restored #ncsen #ncpol — Thom Tillis (@ThomTillis) August 8, 2019

The Christmas Card:

× I worked tirelessly to confirm Justice Gorsuch, and I’m not about to let Democrats smear him for wishing Americans a Merry Christmas. That’s why I’m putting together a Merry Christmas card to send to Justice Gorsuch and his family – will you add your name? https://t.co/DsPKgbJF0p https://t.co/kYeUEke7gb — Thom Tillis (@ThomTillis) December 17, 2019

The Birthday Card:

× Eric Trump's birthday is coming up. We're putting together a birthday card for him -- will you add your name? https://t.co/I1az1hNn7Y — Thom Tillis (@ThomTillis) January 4, 2020

I’ve Been Clear About the Partisan Impeachment Process:

× I've been clear that this partisan impeachment process is preventing us from improving the lives of North Carolinians. @CalforNC, on the other hand, is asking for your vote without telling you where he stands on the most prevalent issue facing Congress. https://t.co/fumXmCt79S — Thom Tillis (@ThomTillis) December 4, 2019

“North Carolinians Are Sick of impeachment”:

× North Carolinians are sick of impeachment. Let's get back to work on the issues that matter. pic.twitter.com/6WHdN4ik56 — Thom Tillis (@ThomTillis) January 16, 2020

Coincidentally, Tillis follows @indyweek on Twitter. Maybe not for long.

