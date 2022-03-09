Photoseries: Slava Ukraini!

As a cease-fire between Russia and Ukraine failed almost as soon as it began, and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked the United States for more military aid, dozens of Ukrainians living in North Carolina gathered on the grounds of the state capitol on Saturday afternoon. Holding signs, draped in the Ukrainian flag, with children in tow, the group rallied to show support for the sovereign nation that Russia invaded last month.

× Expand Photo by Jenny Warburg

× Expand Photo by Jenny Warburg

× Expand Photo by Jenny Warburg

× Expand Photo by Jenny Warburg

× Expand Photo by Jenny Warburg

Support independent local journalism. Join the INDY Press Club to help us keep fearless watchdog reporting and essential arts and culture coverage viable in the Triangle.

Comment on this story at backtalk@indyweek.com.