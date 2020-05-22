Here’s What You Need to Know About Orange County’s Move into Phase 2

As North Carolina enters phase 2 of Governor Cooper’s reopening plan, Orange County government has shifted to a “safer at home” policy that in most respects mimics Cooper’s latest executive order.

“This disease is still affecting people in Orange County,” Board of Commissioners chairwoman Penny Rich said in a press release, “and we know the virus does not care about county lines.”

Here’s what you need to know.

What you can do: go shopping, get a tattoo, and grab a bite to eat.

Per the state order, swimming pools and dine-in restaurants can operate at half-capacity. Tattoo, grooming, and personal care services can open but must adhere to distancing and cleaning requirements.

Orange County requires employees to wear face coverings while on duty, though it exempts those who cannot wear face coverings for religious reasons or because of medical or behavioral conditions.

The county recommends that all businesses require customers to wear face coverings while inside.

What you can’t do: sit at a restaurant table with more than six people.

Although the state sets the table limit at 10, the county has lowered it to six. This restriction doesn’t apply to members of the same household.

What you can do: hike and bike.

Public parks and trails can open under the state order, but playgrounds, including those in public parks, must stay closed.

What you can’t do: go bowling or clubbing.

Some establishments must stay closed during phase 2, including movie theaters, bars, bowling alleys, gyms, nightclubs, and museums. Gyms can hold outdoor activities as long as they adhere to physical distancing requirements and cap groups at 25. Speaking of which …

What you can do: reunite with your buddies (but don’t go crazy).

Indoor gatherings of 10 or less are now allowed—and that limit doesn’t apply to funerals, weddings, and worship services. In Orange County, it does apply, however, to public bodies such as councils and boards.

What you should do: your part.

The Orange County Health Department recommends wearing face coverings when you leave the house and may be near people who aren’t part of your household. Other guidelines include frequently disinfecting touched objects and surfaces, calling your doctor if you are experiencing symptoms of illness, and not touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services encourages you to “practice your Ws” when leaving home: Wait six feet apart, wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds (or use hand sanitizer), and, like Orange County recommends, wear a cloth face covering if you’ll be with others.

