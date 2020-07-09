The UNC Football Team Just Had 37 People Test Positive for COVID-19

The University of North Carolina football team paused their voluntary summer workouts after 37 student-athletes, coaches, and staff tested positive for COVID-19. The Orange County Health Department has also identified a "cluster" of 5+ related cases from these tests.

The university has tested more than 420 people involved with the athletics department since June 12, when student-athletes returned to campus as part of their "Athletics Roadmap" for the fall 2020 season. Those infected are expected to isolate for two weeks, while anyone that was in close contact with them is encouraged to self-quarantine too.

The same day, four Burmese housekeepers at UNC-CH tested positive for COVID-19. Two of them worked in the dental school.

Voluntary practices have been called off for at least a week. These practices are organized by student-athletes, as opposed to coaches or the athletic department. In the meantime, UNC students are expressing concern over having to resume classes August 10.

