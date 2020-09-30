Photovoice: Art Outdoors

× Expand Jade Wilson Pavement mural at Dix Park by Sarahlaine Calva.

If you take a stroll through Dix Park, you’ll notice new murals by local artists. At the Big Field, where Dreamville was held, Candy Carver painted two picnic tables in her signature style that are filled with vibrancy, and Sarahlaine Calva painted a koi pond on the pavement surrounding the tables. You can find their murals all over Raleigh and Durham. Newly formed art duo Okirah Harris and Grayson Howell painted the picnic tables at Flowers Field with sisterhood in mind. Their collective, OG Designs & Creations, emerged after teaming up to create a mural on the wood panels that boarded up Mofu after the George Floyd uprising in Raleigh. Calva painted the pavement at this location as well to serve as a tribute to the beauty of nature. All four artists had the same end goal in mind—to make people feel good and encourage them to spend more time outdoors.

× Expand Jade Wilson Picnic table mural at Dix Park by OG Designs & Creations members Okirah Harris and Grayson Howell and pavement mural by Sarahlaine Calva.

× Expand Jade Wilson Picnic table mural by Candy Carver at Dix Park.

× Expand Jade Wilson Pavement mural at Dix Park by Sarahlaine Calva and picnic table by OG Designs & Creatives members Okirah Harris and Grayson Howell.

