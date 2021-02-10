Photovoice: Remembering Brittany Kittrell

Courtesy of the Kittrell Family

On January 19, 34-year-old Brittany Kittrell died in police custody in Durham County. She was the oldest of two daughters and had three children of her own. Originally from Washington, D.C., Kittrell and her family moved to Durham when she was in high school. Even though she and her sister, Terraye Morris, were six years apart, they had an unbreakable bond. “She was a mom, a sister, and my best friend,” says Morris. Family brought Kittrell much happiness; so did clothes and makeup. And though she didn’t graduate from high school, that never stopped her from being a boss: At 17, Kittrell was the manager of a Red Roof Inn. Kittrell lived her life freely, her family says, and she didn’t waste time caring too much about the opinions of others. She is deeply missed.

