Hours After Conrad James Told the Raleigh City Council He Planned to Sue, the Cops Arrested Him

A little before 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, one hour and 47 minutes into the Raleigh City Council’s special virtual meeting on the weekend’s protests, community organizer Conrad James got his one minute to speak.

“My name is Conrad James,” he began. “I’m the founder of Living Ultra-Violet. We’re a nonprofit think tank based out of Raleigh, North Carolina, that stands up for underserved communities. Right now, what we’re doing is forcing demands that need to be met in order to meet the same type of demands that happened at the Geneva Convention.”

His voice, shaky at first, gained confidence: “You guys committed an act of war, a war crime. A bunch of journalists out in California also had acts of war placed upon them, and they filed a class-action lawsuit. So this is the first time that we are going to notify you guys of the class-action lawsuit that all the protesters will have at your door tomorrow. Because the city attorney needs to defend the war crimes that were voted upon by the city.”

Earlier this week, the ACLU of Minnesota filed a lawsuit on behalf of journalists who were allegedly attacked by law enforcement in that state, not California, while covering the George Floyd protests—specifically, a freelance journalist named Jared Goyette who says he was shot in the face with a rubber bullet. The civil liberties group is seeking class-action status.

When James concluded, council member Saige Martin smiled, thanked him, and moved on to the next of the more than 100 callers the council heard from.

Five hours later, at 2:15 a.m., according to police records, Wake County Sheriff’s deputies knocked on the door of James’s mother’s home in Willow Spring, arrested him, and took him to jail.

The charges: He allegedly failed to return a rental car, a class H felony, and he “unlawfully and willfully” damaged the vehicle, a misdemeanor.

“Well played, Fuquay-Varina Police Department, Raleigh Police Department, Wake County Sheriff’s Department,” James posted on Facebook Friday morning, tagging those agencies. “Because of your bullshit arrest at 3 am, I was unable to finish the litigation for the class-action lawsuit based on war crimes and violation of the geneva convention.”

“Do not worry though,” he continued, “this added emotional distress to the class action lawsuit.”

In an interview, James says the police came to his house later than they indicated in police records—at 3:13 a.m. He was on the couch, working on the lawsuit he planned to file today against the Raleigh Police Department, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office, and the city of Raleigh for using tear gas on civilians, which he believes amounts to a war crime forbidden by the Geneva Convention.

(The 1925 Geneva Protocol bans the use of any asphyxiating, poisonous, or other gases in war. Fifty years later, President Gerald Ford extended the U.S. interpretation of the protocol to include tear gas among the banned weapons. In 1993, the U.S. signed onto the Chemical Weapons Convention, which explicitly forbids the use of tear gas in war. However, the use of tear gas has never been forbidden domestically.)

James says he heard a knock on the door of his mother’s house. He was concerned, he says, because he had recently posted the names of a Harnett County family (among others) under the hashtag #KnowYourLocalRacist, and he worried that someone might be seeking revenge. Outside were what looked to be law enforcement agents in all black but without badges; they had the word “Police” in white across their chests. Nothing showed which agency they were with or their names or ranks.

They told him they had a warrant for his arrest but didn’t show it to him, he says. They told him they had a warrant to search his house but didn’t show him that, either. Nor did they read him his Miranda rights, he says. When his mother tried to film the arrest, they took her phone and ordered her to stop. He asked if he could call his lawyer, he says. They refused.

Worried that they weren’t officers at all, James demanded to see their supervisor. He says a man in a gray sheriff’s deputy uniform came through the door and said he was in charge but never showed his badge. The supervisor explained that the Sheriff’s Office wasn’t the complainant—meaning the agency that had filed the charges. The Fuquay-Varina Police was. When he said he thought this was an illegal arrest, they got “antsy,” he says. The two agents grabbed his arms.

They promised to show him the warrants in the police cruiser.

They did not, James says. Rather, they drove him 25 minutes to the detention center on Hammond Road. He was still in his pajamas and the brown shoes they let him put on before leaving the house. He got there at around 3:50, he says, and was put in a cell with eight other men. A half-hour later, he went before a magistrate, who set his bond at $15,000.

He had just received unemployment money, so he had enough to pay a bondsman. James was finally released at 8:15 a.m., with his first appearance scheduled for nine at Justice Center. With no time to change, he went in his pajamas and brown shoes, which the jail returned to him without shoelaces. Only there, he says, did he learn what he’d been charged with. Since he’d never been able to reach his lawyer, he asked the court to appoint one.

He says the felony charge had been dropped, he says. A court clerk told the INDY this morning that she couldn’t confirm that. His next court date is on June 25.

James had a protest scheduled at the RPD headquarters at Six Forks Road at noon. With no time to go home and change, he stopped by a thrift store and dropped nine bucks on a seersucker jacket, navy blue khakis, and a blue Oxford button-down shirt. By the time he got there, the entrance to the police HQ was barricaded off, and a street nearby had signs declaring “NO PARKING” between noon and 5:00 p.m.

Yazmin Williams, a 21-year-old from Johnston County who had arrived at 11:45, says the signs and barricades weren’t there then. The police had put them up before noon.

James asked an officer what was going on. He says he was told only deliveries were allowed through on Friday. James, Williams, and one other young woman were the only protesters there.

The Raleigh Police Department did not respond to an email Friday seeking comment on why the headquarters was closed off.

James had been to the RPD’s headquarters two days earlier. Just before three on Wednesday, James delivered a list of demands, including a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison for officers who kill unarmed civilians. While he was speaking with a WRAL reporter, Deck-Brown came out to speak with him, assuring him she would look at his request.

“But you know what I think is more important is that you understand I don’t condone any officer that takes a citizen’s life,” Deck-Brown said, according to WRAL. However, she continued, pledging her support for his demands “could also reflect something even greater than this. So, I think it’s important that we assess this, but I think it’s also even more important that you understand that I don’t condone bad cops, and I think we all know that what we saw has turned all of our hearts. So we will continue to work to do better and build relationships.”

That day—June 3—a magistrate signed his arrest warrant. The warrant does not indicate what time it was signed—whether it was before or after this exchange with Deck-Brown.

It is unclear why the Sheriff’s Office waited until the wee hours of Friday morning to execute it. Nor is it clear why the police did not secure the arrest warrant until June 3. The warrant lists the date of the offenses as May 22, two weeks earlier.

On May 22, James said in a comment on Facebook, he was out of the country. “So I have no idea what this is about,” James wrote.

James says he and a friend rented a gray 2020 Nissan Versa in April and took it to Alabama for a party, but his friend returned it to an Enterprise dealership in an auto mall near Apex before it was due back on April 21. He says he doesn’t know where the allegations that he damaged the vehicle came from; he still hasn’t seen the arrest warrant, though the arrest warrant doesn’t make that clear.

The Fuquay-Varina Police did not respond to an email seeking comment. Reached on his cell phone early Friday afternoon, Sheriff Gerald Baker said his communications office was preparing a statement and denied that his deputies had released tear gas on “peaceful” protesters.

In an email, an RPD spokeswoman said the agency “did not provide any assistance in this matter.”

A statement provided by Sheriff’s Office spokesman Eric Curry on Friday afternoon flatly contradicts that statement. According to Curry, “[The] Raleigh Police Department requested assistance from the WCSO to execute a ‘warrant service’ at [James’s address] in Willow Spring. They arrested Conrad Paul James …. No search warrant was applied.”

If this information is correct, not only did the RPD seek the late-night arrest hours after James told the council he planned to file a lawsuit on Monday, but the unmarked agents who arrested James may have been from the RPD.

Comment on this story at backtalk@indyweek.com. Additional reporting by Sara Pequeño and Leigh Tauss. This story was updated with comments from the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.

