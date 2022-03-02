Photoseries: Freedom Convoy-Inspired Anti-Vaxxers Descend Upon Raleigh

Inspired by the so-called Freedom Convoy that blockaded Canadian cities, dozens of anti-vaxxers gathered in downtown Raleigh on Friday (sans masks) to rail against the state’s swiftly-lifting COVID-19 safety precautions. Organized by right-wing extremists, the protest soon turned into an impromptu rally for white supremacist group the Proud Boys. About half of the 40 or so protesters wore the group’s black and yellow colors, waved flags with the slogan “Proudly Unvaccinated,” and threw out white power symbols. Many protesters carried signs in protest of vaccine mandates but talked about everything from religion to conspiracy theories.

