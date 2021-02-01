The North Carolina Protection Alliance Abruptly Disbands, Deletes Abuse Allegations

The North Carolina Protection Alliance is disbanding, according to a series of Instagram posts. The group had chapters in Raleigh, Durham, Charlotte, Chapel Hill, Greensboro, Asheville, and Wilmington. All of the accounts except Wilmington's posted a message on Sunday stating that the NCPA is dissolving.

The Wilmington group posted in its stories on Sunday a pledge to soon "make a detailed post to explain everything."

The NCPA was instrumental in calling out sexual abuse locally, which began this summer with a series of Instagram posts detailing a culture of abuse at Bida Manda and Brewery Bhavana, leading to the ouster of restaurant owner Vansana "Van" Nolintha. Other allegations have been levied against Hope Community Church and local insurance agent Matt Ellington.

Community members, predominately women, anonymously shared detailed allegations of sexual abuse and misconduct, which were widely shared on the group's Instagram account.

In a series of Instagram posts Sunday, the groups shared a message letting followers know they were "sad to say NCPA is dissolving." By Monday, the Raleigh account had been deactivated and the allegations were no longer public.

"We want to thank everyone in the community for their bravery," the NCPA's post read. "We could not have done this without each and every one of you."

The group also noted it would be giving $1,600 it had received in donations to Food Not Bombs.

It's unclear why NCPA decided to disband. One of the founders could not be immediately reached for comment.

This is a developing story.

