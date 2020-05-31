Here’s What’s Happening on the Second Night of George Floyd Protests in Raleigh

No sooner had some 300 protesters assembled in Raleigh this evening than the police doused them with tear gas—ostensibly, to clear a street and make way for an emergency vehicle.
A source immediately texted: “People were laying in the street blocking traffic. They launched 5 or so canisters of tear gas to get them out. It worked at first, but I think now it’s entirely unruly. Worse than last night. No looting yet though.”
It was an auspicious and foreboding start to the night.
The INDY’s reporters are on the ground again. We’ll compile their dispatches here—newest up top.
Update: Live-blog signing off at 11:50. Follow along for more updates on our Twitter feed.