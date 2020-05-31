Here’s What’s Happening on the Second Night of George Floyd Protests in Raleigh

No sooner had some 300 protesters assembled in Raleigh this evening than the police doused them with tear gas—ostensibly, to clear a street and make way for an emergency vehicle.

× We utilized tear gas to move protestors out of the path of an EMS vehicle on its way to an emergency medical call after they refused to move. https://t.co/g3h7Bmej7v — Raleigh Police (@raleighpolice) May 31, 2020

A source immediately texted: “People were laying in the street blocking traffic. They launched 5 or so canisters of tear gas to get them out. It worked at first, but I think now it’s entirely unruly. Worse than last night. No looting yet though.”

It was an auspicious and foreboding start to the night.

The INDY’s reporters are on the ground again. We’ll compile their dispatches here—newest up top.

Update: Live-blog signing off at 11:50. Follow along for more updates on our Twitter feed.

× Martin and Wilmington St. https://t.co/5G4Yd4jt7Q — INDY Week (@indyweek) June 1, 2020

× Leigh just got hit in the leg with a firework. She’s ok. — INDY Week (@indyweek) June 1, 2020

× “Who the fuck is next?” A protester shouts. “Your daughter? Your grandma? That’s why we out here.” #raleigh pic.twitter.com/nCU6HYgP9b — Leigh of House (@LeighTauss) June 1, 2020

× This sure looks like a Raleigh cop shooting a guy in the back (rubber bullets, presumably) and then running up and tackling him.https://t.co/lcBp74h11A — INDY Week (@indyweek) June 1, 2020

× Got some more fires going on. Raleigh Fire Dept. Is here. pic.twitter.com/Wgv2BdMrdv — INDY Week (@indyweek) June 1, 2020

× Fireworks were just ignited. https://t.co/yQtVPzXIzT — INDY Week (@indyweek) June 1, 2020

× Fire on the corner of hargett and Wilmington. Police moving down east hargett. pic.twitter.com/8UemJYgwq9 — INDY Week (@indyweek) June 1, 2020

× There’s also tons of cops in front of the justice building. Theres a broken glass door. — INDY Week (@indyweek) June 1, 2020

× Cops are marching down Wilmington street too. — INDY Week (@indyweek) June 1, 2020

× Cops moving down Fayetteville. — INDY Week (@indyweek) June 1, 2020

× More smoke in front of court of appeals. — INDY Week (@indyweek) June 1, 2020

× Before vs after gas. pic.twitter.com/VseALY0aJh — INDY Week (@indyweek) June 1, 2020

× Police just set off an extremely loud flash bang, setting dozens of protesters running down Hillsborough Street. Most of the protesters have scattered because of the gas. #Raleigh @indyweek — Leigh of House (@LeighTauss) June 1, 2020

× New: @maryannbaldwin says Raleigh will have a curfew beginning tomorrow. Details TKhttps://t.co/xRriZHEG0D — INDY Week (@indyweek) June 1, 2020

× People have thrown water bottles at the police. Not sure if they’re with the protests or trying to instigate. — INDY Week (@indyweek) June 1, 2020

× Gas is being released at the capital. — INDY Week (@indyweek) June 1, 2020

× Cops in a Raleigh bus in Salisbury. pic.twitter.com/TeVPM9WnpN — INDY Week (@indyweek) June 1, 2020

× Excuse me? While I agree, why was it allowed at the ReOpen protest. You are disappointing so many citizens right now with your blatant double standards. Raleigh is better than this. Be Better. #BlackLivesMatter https://t.co/eq8Qqo53s0 — Leslie Jones (@Leslie_Jones25) June 1, 2020

× On the other side of the steeet several cop cars pull up, boxing the protesters in. @indyweek #raleigh pic.twitter.com/qDpbTYenH9 — Leigh of House (@LeighTauss) June 1, 2020

× Deploying CS against peaceful protesters again. pic.twitter.com/ab2PD0FQvh — Daniel Hosterman (@dhosterman) June 1, 2020

× About 20 more cops show up. A Yount white man gets up and starts to shout at cops “why more” and people tell him to sit down and shut up. Protesters are sitting peacefully and most are quiet #raleigh — Leigh of House (@LeighTauss) June 1, 2020

× “I don’t see no riot here. Why are you in riot gear?” The protesters chant. #raleigh pic.twitter.com/dN74Gwzbyz — Leigh of House (@LeighTauss) June 1, 2020

× “Black lives matter,” the protesters chant on the ground with arms up. #raleigh pic.twitter.com/LOWMqcHGub — Leigh of House (@LeighTauss) June 1, 2020

× A helicopter hovers overhead. Things just got very quiet. Protesters sit on the ground with their hands up pic.twitter.com/CDYEBQ6ZSe — Leigh of House (@LeighTauss) June 1, 2020

× Protesters and Raleigh police face off again in front of the confederate monument pic.twitter.com/CQyi6pnNrY — Leigh of House (@LeighTauss) June 1, 2020

× Protesters now marching around the old capital grounds in Raleigh. pic.twitter.com/g3o2krEe11 — Leigh of House (@LeighTauss) June 1, 2020

× Protesters in Raleigh are chanting “don’t shoot” as cops in riot gear stage in front of the old capital building pic.twitter.com/POFCBclnhc — Leigh of House (@LeighTauss) June 1, 2020

× Someone just threw a firework. — INDY Week (@indyweek) June 1, 2020

× Also re: the confederate monument. They tugged on the rope and it broke. — INDY Week (@indyweek) June 1, 2020

× I didn’t see any violence before tear gas was deployed. — INDY Week (@indyweek) June 1, 2020

× Police are at the Fayetteville Morgan street intersection. Most of the protestors are on opposite corners. — INDY Week (@indyweek) June 1, 2020

× Riot cops run to protect a Confederate Monument and assault/arrest at least one peaceful protester. pic.twitter.com/krw4NBJ8QA — Daniel Hosterman (@dhosterman) June 1, 2020

× We got a few reports of nominally less lethal rounds that match this timeframe. — Take Action Chapel Hill (@takeactionch) June 1, 2020

× Not sure if live or rubber. Will try to find confirmation. https://t.co/jQftYZKGcO — INDY Week (@indyweek) June 1, 2020

× Someone is yelling “cops are not the enemy” — INDY Week (@indyweek) June 1, 2020

× The cops are just standing now. pic.twitter.com/r2CVNHFt1t — INDY Week (@indyweek) June 1, 2020

× They’re firing shots — INDY Week (@indyweek) June 1, 2020

× Everyone just got gassed. Gotta protect the monument, apparently. pic.twitter.com/iVwlURE3Rq — INDY Week (@indyweek) June 1, 2020

× Large group gathered near one of the capitol’s monuments, which reads “to our Confederate dead”@indyweek pic.twitter.com/aCxxjusAxk — Cole Villena (@colevillena) June 1, 2020

× Someone just tied a rope to one of the soldiers in the confederate monument. — INDY Week (@indyweek) June 1, 2020

× People are dancing a little, one of the protestors is directing traffic. pic.twitter.com/Evk2cKM4Id — INDY Week (@indyweek) June 1, 2020

× Chants of “say his name” “George Floyd” while someone plays reggaeton in the background. — INDY Week (@indyweek) June 1, 2020

× In front of the capital building. https://t.co/PTH0ch1HNl — INDY Week (@indyweek) June 1, 2020

× There’s a car parked in front of this water station just recording. pic.twitter.com/TPQT9S7xLx — INDY Week (@indyweek) June 1, 2020

× Deco has BLM signs in their windows. pic.twitter.com/iyKyIVEBob — INDY Week (@indyweek) June 1, 2020

× Walking past Martin street now. Cops at public buildings have black and orange guns, not sure what they’re for. — INDY Week (@indyweek) June 1, 2020

× Cops in riot gear in front of the Wake County Public Safety building. pic.twitter.com/wEtqAQxk4x — INDY Week (@indyweek) June 1, 2020

× More honking and walking. Aside from the cops in Salisbury we haven’t seen ang in the streets — INDY Week (@indyweek) June 1, 2020

× Police driving down Salisbury now. — INDY Week (@indyweek) June 1, 2020

× Scenes of the wake county courthouse pic.twitter.com/lPZf3SYKha — INDY Week (@indyweek) June 1, 2020

× Clergy standing in solidarity with protestors. The one in the black shirt and yellow robe was trying to diffuse a situation earlier. pic.twitter.com/gtIksSR0oZ — INDY Week (@indyweek) June 1, 2020

× One of our photographers says he’s part of ReOpen NC. https://t.co/djldWvulZ1 — INDY Week (@indyweek) June 1, 2020

× Cars honking in solidarity with protestors. pic.twitter.com/B6IC9U12TR — INDY Week (@indyweek) June 1, 2020

× Demonstrators blocking traffic near the governor’s mansion.

× Things are calm now. Not sure if everyone saw in the live video but there was an altercation between the armed police and a protestor. — INDY Week (@indyweek) June 1, 2020

× The protestors are sitting so other protestors can march to the capital. — INDY Week (@indyweek) June 1, 2020

× Some protesters form a chain in front of a line of police in riot gear #raleigj @indyweek pic.twitter.com/cMzAQRVujU — Leigh of House (@LeighTauss) June 1, 2020

× Not taking photos for safety of protestors, but there’s a line of folks kneeling in front of cops. — INDY Week (@indyweek) June 1, 2020