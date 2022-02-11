United Way Challenges Raleighites to Learn About Racial Equity

United Way of the Greater Triangle is challenging people this month to talk frankly about race and racism in their communities.

The nonprofit's 21-Day Racial Equity Challenge is a virtual workshop designed to educate people about issues like inequity, inequality, and racial justice. Those who sign up for the online challenge will receive emails three times a week with links to articles, podcasts, videos, and other content addressing racial equity.

The program, which includes regular challenges for people to complete, is meant to help "guide individuals on a daily journey of learning and self-discovery to develop effective habits around issues of race, power, privilege, and leadership," a news release stated.

Participants will also have the chance to join a virtual chat room to talk with others about their experiences, opinions, and questions about race.

The challenge kicks off February 14 and runs through March 7. It ends with a virtual panel on March 11 where local experts will talk about "what equity looks like in practice, the history of equity in our communities, and what needs to happen next to create a truly equitable Triangle," the website states.

“United Way’s mission is to eradicate poverty and increase social mobility through the power of partnerships," United Way President and CEO Eric Guckian said in the new release. "But if one thing is clear, it's this: you can't be anti-poverty without being anti-racist."

Support independent local journalism. Join the INDY Press Club to help us keep fearless watchdog reporting and essential arts and culture coverage viable in the Triangle.

Follow Staff Writer Jasmine Gallup on Twitter or send an email to jgallup@indyweek.com.