With Eviction Pending, Wake Forest Mobile Home Residents Ask for Help Relocating

Wellington Park residents at a press conference in August to protest the rezoning and sale of the mobile home park.

Residents of a Wake Forest mobile home park facing eviction are banding together to ask the community for help funding their relocation.

Nearly 50 families of the Wellington Park community face losing their homes. The 36-acre lot’s owner, former Wake Forest Mayor George Mackie Jr., is selling the property to a developer whose seeking approval to rezone the land for the construction of 260 homes.

In a deal with residents, the developer agreed to pay $250,000 to the 47 families living on the property, which amounts to roughly $5,300 per family. The payment is contingent on the residents not fighting the rezoning, according to a statement from ONE Wake, a nonprofit advocating for the residents.

Accepting the payoff was a difficult decision for the community, and the money isn’t enough to cover the full cost of relocating the families. The park is slated to close on January 15.

“I live on about $1,000 Social Security, and you know what rent goes for if you’re finding a new space,” Wellington resident Carol Ornett previously told the INDY. “I couldn’t possibly afford to get an apartment, move out, and have money to afford whatever place to live in. I will be homeless, and I don’t see any way of solving this problem.”

The residents are calling on the community for further assistance. They plan to hold a rally outside of Wake Forest Town Hall on Tuesday, September 7, starting at 5 p.m. to ask the town for additional funds to help with their relocation.

Those attending the rally are asked to wear masks and bring materials to make a sign in support of the Wellington residents.

