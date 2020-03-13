Here Are Some Ways You Can Lend a Helping Hand

× Expand Photo by Oleg Magni from Pexels

If President Trump's prime-time address to the nation on Wednesday night made anything clear, it's this: the federal response to the rapid spread of the coronavirus has been utterly inadequate, and in order to make it through this we're going to have to pitch in and help one another out.

Musicians and artists who rely on gigs need your help. So do service workers, whose shifts are being pared down as restaurants lose business. The elderly and immune-compromised who can't leave the house need help shopping for groceries. And with schools being shut down, kids need access to meals. And that's just the shortlist of people being thrust into vulnerable situations.

Here are some opportunities to pitch in. This list will be updated on a rolling basis.

If you want to donate food

TABLE is continuing operations, with plans to deliver to a bag of fresh food and non-perishables to 727 kids a week. It's also taking rigorous cautionary health measures; you can read their full volunteer instructions list here, along with avenues to contribute. With limited access to food, the need is especially great.

is continuing operations, with plans to deliver to a bag of fresh food and non-perishables to 727 kids a week. It's also taking rigorous cautionary health measures; you can read their full volunteer instructions list here, along with avenues to contribute. With limited access to food, the need is especially great. You can find a downloadable list of local food pantries here (it's a long list!).

here (it's a long list!). The Glass Jug Beer Lab in Durham is running a food drive. Donations accepted include food, cleaning supplies (for the Durham Rescue Mission, which is currently at capacity), and cash donations for the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina. Donations will be accepted through Sunday, March 22.

is running a food drive. Donations accepted include food, cleaning supplies (for the Durham Rescue Mission, which is currently at capacity), and cash donations for the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina. Donations will be accepted through Sunday, March 22. Speaking of which, the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina has a guide to its needs and disaster response here.

If you want to help support students affected by school closings

The Durham Public School Foundation is accepting donations and coordinating with local youth non-profits.

If you want to help support service workers

With many restaurants shutting down—or at the least, bringing in a smaller customer base—service workers are being thrust into a precarious position. Nick Stroud, owner of The Baxter Bar and Arcade and Belltree in Chapel Hill, created the GoFundMe Creating Social Distance: Service Industry Workers. For every $10,000 raised, the organization will donate $100 to 100 service workers who can verify their employment. If fundraising efforts don't hit $10,000, proceeds will be donated to TABLE. (Win-Win.)

If you want to help support artists

NorthStar Church of the Arts launched an Artist Relief Fund that goes to the artists—musicians, visual artists, dancers, filmmakers, and actors, etc.—who rely on gigs and teaching work to sustain themselves. You can apply here for the relief fund here and help support the fund here.

