The INDY's 2020 Holiday Gift Guide

Looking for gifts to buy this year? Some local businesses share their suggestions.

BE LIKE MISSY

Raleigh Leather Clutch | $119

The Raleigh Leather clutch is handmade in small batches from ethically sourced top grain leather. Shop handmade leather goods and jewelry, including life changing lightweight leather earrings at belikemissy.com or on Facebook.

Shipping across the US is available, and you can contact via email for gift wrap or a personalized note.

Erica Vogel, PhD, Owner / Be Like Missy (616) 405-5764 www.belikemissy.com | facebook.com/belikemissy

NORTH CAROLINA MUSEUM OF ART

Gift of Membership box set | pricing varies

Make 2021 the year of possibilities - give the gift of NCMA membership with this special welcome gift box and exclusive note card set. Gift membership includes a host of beneﬁts, including free ﬁrst-time exhibition visits, advance ticket purchasing opportunities, exclusive events, and Store discounts.

2110 Blue Ridge Road, Raleigh, NC | (919) 839-6262

ncartmuseum.org/giftmembership

MELISSA DESIGNER JEWELRY

Handmade jewelry: Shop website for prices

Locally owned jewelry boutique specializing in the work of designer-goldsmith Melissa Booth. We oﬀer Melissa’s handmade gold designs as well as a carefully curated selection of jewelry from artisans who reside locally and internationally. Expert repair, restyling, custom design services and watch battery replacement. Custom design consultations are by appointment.

Historic Downtown Hillsborough | 116. S. Churton Street

(919) 643-2600 | MelissaDesignerJewelry.com

OAK CITY AMARETTO

.75L | $24.95

We know family time will feel diﬀerent this fall. Were hoping the smooth ﬁnish of Oak City Amaretto will make things feel a little more normal. Bring your family a sense of joy this holiday season by buying a bottle of Oak City Amaretto at your local NC ABC store.

Find us on Instagram @oakcityamarettoco and Facebook @oakcityamaretto

(443) 852-3991 | oakcityamaretto.com/product-locator

HOMETOWN APPAREL

Tees $28 | Hats $20 | Drinkware $12

Bull City native and owner of Hometown Apparel designs Durham apparel and lifestyle goods for Durhamites ages 0-100+. New and limited edition apparel will be available through the holidays. Find us online or at our brick and mortar store.

738 9th Street, Durham, NC 27705 | Tuesday-Sunday 12:30pm-6:00pm

hometowndurham.com | Instagram @HometownDurham