New Durham Cocktail Bar The Waiting Room Aims to Be a Pre-Dinner Stopping Point

Most new businesses might aspire to be the final destination in a customer's given evening, but close friends Nick Singh and Buddy Maynard have a lower-key vision of their upscale new cocktail bar: The Waiting Room.

Singh (who co-owns The Nomad in Hillsborough) and Maynard, are British and North Carolinian, respectively. In a press release, the pair say that they anticipated a need for "a spot to relax while waiting for a table at Durham's hottest restaurants" that will "help drive traffic to surrounding restaurants and businesses." The Waiting Room, located at 300 Blackwell Street on the American Tobacco Campus, is slated to open in early December; an exact opening date has not yet been announced.

To wit, the bar's small-plates menu is oriented around the cocktail program, which will be divided into "signatures, seasonal, and classic" drinks and will feature more than 100 liquors.

The Waiting Room is part of a recent wave of revitalization at the American Tobacco Campus; over the past several years, new restaurants have opened on the campus, including Seraphine, from brothers Brad and Graham Weddington, soul food outpost Boricua Soul, coffee and crepe eatery Press, and Sean Umstead and Michelle Vanderwalker's casual Queenburger.

The second location of Raleigh restaurant Five Star is also slated to open on the ATC campus in early December, according to an email from publicists for the restaurant, "barring any last minute rescheduling of inspections." The INDY also reached out to Leonardo and Zweli Williams, owners of Zweli's, to see if there was an opening timeline for the opening of Zweli’s Ekhaya on the ATC campus, but there were no updates at the time of publication.

