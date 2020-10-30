Triangle First: It's Time for the Percolator in Oak City Slums' Slamming NO VISA Mix

poster courtesy of NO VISA NO VISA 8: Oak City Slums

Based in Chapel Hill, Immaculate Taste is a record label, management company, and artist collective created by Alec Lomami, Mike Tambashe and WELL$. The label's NO VISA dance party series, which has roved through spots from Nightlight to Local 506, has been on hold since the pandemic began, but that doesn’t mean the celebration of music without borders has stopped.

The NO VISA mix series on SoundCloud is now seven numbers deep, and today we’re dropping number eight, an hour of seamless, tightly stitched MPC wizardry by Raleigh’s Oak City Slums.

The mix takes shape with a nostalgic nineties mood, drawing in pieces of Crystal Waters’ dance hit “Gypsy Woman” and Cajmere’s Chicago house touchstone “Coffee Pot” to let you know it’s time for the percolator. From there the mix fans out through a hard-hitting dream world of glossy house and blistering footwork laced with hip-hop and R&B.

You’ll catch whiffs of Migos’s “Slippery,” Ciara’s “You Can Get It,” Lil Wayne’s “A Milli,” and other choice cuts you feel sure you’d recognize if Slums didn’t transform them so skillfully and completely. We’d suggest it’s a great counterpart to the Maison Fauna music for running mix we released this week except you’d probably wind up running so fast you’d hit state lines before you stopped. Let’s get it:

