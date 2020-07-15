A Week in the Life, July 7–13, 2020

× Expand A Week in the Life

July 7

The City of Raleigh announces that all festivals, parades, and road races are canceled through Halloween.

The Raleigh City Council votes 6-1 to give residents the right to build accessory dwelling units, ending a complicated eight-year battle.

July 8

Gov. Cooper’s vetoes on bills that would have allowed businesses like gyms and bowling alleys to reopen are upheld after failed override attempts by state Republicans.

UNC announces that 37 members of its athletics programs have tested positive for COVID-19.

July 9

The Orange County Board of Commissioners institutes a 10 p.m. dine-in curfew for restaurants, breweries, and clubs.

July 10

State senator Danny Britt, a Republican from Columbus, tests positive for COVID-19.

July 11

North Carolina records its highest number of daily coronavirus hospitalizations to date with 1,040 patients being hospitalized.

200 anti-racists march through downtown Graham to call for the removal of a Confederate statue in the town square.

July 12

The five finalists to represent Wake County’s District D participate in a virtual candidates forum.

July 13

The Wake County DA announces that former Raleigh City Council member Saige Martin won't face criminal charges for alleged sexual assault and misconduct.

Government officials remove a Confederate statue from the Court of Appeals building in downtown Raleigh.

Follow Editorial Assistant Cole Villena on Twitter or send an email to cvillena@indyweek.com.

Support independent local journalism. Join the INDY Press Club to help us keep fearless watchdog reporting and essential arts and culture coverage viable in the Triangle.