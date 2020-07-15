THE INDY IS FREE. MAKING IT ISN'T.

Support fearless independent local journalism. 

Join the INDY Press Club today. 

A Week in the Life, July 7–13, 2020

by

July 7

July 8

July 9

The Orange County Board of Commissioners institutes a 10 p.m. dine-in curfew for restaurants, breweries, and clubs.

July 10

July 11

 North Carolina records its highest number of daily coronavirus hospitalizations to date with 1,040 patients being hospitalized.

July 12

July 13

The Wake County DA announces that former Raleigh City Council member Saige Martin won't face criminal charges for alleged sexual assault and misconduct.

Follow Editorial Assistant Cole Villena on Twitter or send an email to cvillena@indyweek.com

Support independent local journalism. Join the INDY Press Club to help us keep fearless watchdog reporting and essential arts and culture coverage viable in the Triangle.