A Week in the Life, July 7–13, 2020

A Week in the Life
July 7
- The City of Raleigh announces that all festivals, parades, and road races are canceled through Halloween.
- The Raleigh City Council votes 6-1 to give residents the right to build accessory dwelling units, ending a complicated eight-year battle.
July 8
- Gov. Cooper’s vetoes on bills that would have allowed businesses like gyms and bowling alleys to reopen are upheld after failed override attempts by state Republicans.
- UNC announces that 37 members of its athletics programs have tested positive for COVID-19.
July 9
The Orange County Board of Commissioners institutes a 10 p.m. dine-in curfew for restaurants, breweries, and clubs.
July 10
- State senator Danny Britt, a Republican from Columbus, tests positive for COVID-19.
July 11
North Carolina records its highest number of daily coronavirus hospitalizations to date with 1,040 patients being hospitalized.
- 200 anti-racists march through downtown Graham to call for the removal of a Confederate statue in the town square.
July 12
- The five finalists to represent Wake County’s District D participate in a virtual candidates forum.
July 13
The Wake County DA announces that former Raleigh City Council member Saige Martin won't face criminal charges for alleged sexual assault and misconduct.
- Government officials remove a Confederate statue from the Court of Appeals building in downtown Raleigh.
Follow Editorial Assistant Cole Villena on Twitter or send an email to cvillena@indyweek.com.
