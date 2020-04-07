NC Dems Would Like You to Remember That Time Thom Tillis Said Restaurant Workers Didn’t Need to Wash Their Hands

If we called out Thom Tillis on every embarrassing thing he said or did, we’d have to hire another writer. Whether he’s slavishly bending the knee before the corrupt president in hopes of keeping his job, paying the shady-ass firm Cambridge Analytica to harvest voter data, getting ratioed like a MF on Twitter, or, most embarrassingly, asking his followers to sign a birthday card for Don Jr., you sometimes have to wonder if he knows how to turn his brain on before he speaks.

But given the current pandemic, now feels like the perfect time to relive one of Thommy’s greatest hits.

In 2015, you might recall, Tillis took a heroic stand for keeping the government out of the relationship between fecal matter and your food, proclaiming that he had “no problem” with restaurant employees not washing their hands.

Sorry, that was the sound of me gagging a little.

For the record, Tillis said he was cool with it if the restaurant had a sign posted declaring that employees weren’t required to wash their hands, which seems inane when his actual problem was that the state required restaurants to post signs saying that employees needed to wash their hands.

We apparently aren’t the only ones remembering this fondly. The North Carolina Democratic Party just launched an ad using this video, which seems pretty spot-on in the midst of a pandemic that can be slowed if people wash their hands.

If you’re reading this and you’re either a) in the mood to spite Thom Tillis, or b) Thom Tillis, here’s how to wash your hands properly.

